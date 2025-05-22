View this post on Instagram A post shared by Win A House Near Sligo (@winahousenearsligo)

Living in the Irish countryside is a dream for many, but Ireland’s ongoing housing crisis has made it increasingly difficult to buy or rent a home. In response to this challenge, one woman named Imelda Collins has taken a creative approach to make a difference. She recently launched an online raffle offering her cottage in scenic County Leitrim as the prize.

Butterfly Cottage, as Collins lovingly calls it, is a cozy red-and-white retreat tucked away on 1.75 acres of rolling green hills. Surrounded by nature, it feels like a peaceful escape, but it’s still just 15 minutes from Sligo city and only five minutes from the nearest town. The cottage was fully renovated in 2022 and comes move-in ready, complete with all furnishings. Inside, you’ll find a large living and dining area, kitchen, bathroom, and two double bedrooms.

For Collins, the surrounding nature makes the Butterfly Cottage a true oasis. “The property has generous front and back gardens,” she says. “The large patio area enjoys a south facing position with stunning countryside views. A gated access opens onto a beautiful meadow with wonderful mature trees along the periphery.”

Collins felt inspired to raffle off her cottage after hearing about a woman from Dublin who did the same with her apartment before relocating to Paris. The unusual method gives anyone a shot at owning a piece of rural property for an almost too-good-to-be-true deal—in this case, just £5.00 (about $6.70) a ticket. It’s a creative way to skip the complications and long processes of traditional real estate, and if enough tickets sell, Collins could end up making more than she would through a traditional sale. Collins hopes to use the proceeds of the raffle to move back to Italy, where she lived for years and met her husband, who still lives there.

The raffle ended today, May 22, with over 150,000 tickets sold—bringing in at least £750,000 (about $960,000) for Collins and her cottage. According to the online raffle page, the lucky winner of the cottage is Kathleen Spangler—and we’re sure she's feeling pretty fortunate to have scored a new home for just under $7. Collins even promised to pay the legal fees and stamp duty. It’s truly a win-win for everyone.

Find out more about Collins’ cottage competition on Instagram.

