Internet Finds Snow in the Middle of Summer for Winter-Loving Old Dog With Days to Live

Dog owners are known for going above and beyond for their animal companions. One such person from Calgary, Canada, wanted to make their 11 1/2-year-old Bernese Mountain Dog more comfortable in her final days. Since she wouldn't be able to make it to winter—her favorite season—they asked the Internet where to find snow in the middle of summer so that they could fill her remaining time with good memories.

“Our 11.5-year-old Berner has a couple of days left,” @canadianbuilt asked Reddit. “She loves the snow but isn't going to make it to winter. Does anyone know of any rinks or anything that has a good pile of snow behind them so she can go lay in the snow one last time?” The question was followed up with dozens of replies from caring dog lovers with suggestions about where to find snow for Brooke, the Bernese Mountain Dog. The OP eventually followed up, saying, “Thanks, everyone… The guys at Bowness Sportsplex immediately started piling snow outside for us. She had her last fix of snow and passed away shortly afterward.

“My girlfriend and I have read over all your kind messages so many times and they always bring us both to tears,” @canadianbuilt said. “Honestly, it helps so much knowing that literally dozens of people out there expressed their compassion and sympathy to us.” They explained that Brooke was their girlfriend's dog whom they met four years ago, and who became their best friend. “Brooke loved to go for long walks, roll around in the grass and snow when there was some, paddleboard down the Bow River, snowshoe, and if it wasn't too hot she would run beside us on the mountain bike trails.” Fortunately, after laying in the snow, Brooke was able to spend her last hours with the humans who meant the most to her.

A dog owner from Calgary, Canada, asked the internet where to find snow for their Bernese Mountain Dog named Brooke.

Brooke was 11 1/2 years old and had only days to live, so she wouldn't make it to another winter—her favorite season.

After posting their question on the internet, @canadianbuilt was showered with recommendations from fellow dog lovers.

Brooke was able to spend her final hours on a patch of snow, courtesy of the Bowness Sportsplex in Calgary.

