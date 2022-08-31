Home / Animals / Dogs

Internet Finds Snow in the Middle of Summer for Winter-Loving Old Dog With Days to Live

By Margherita Cole on August 31, 2022
Bernese Mountain Dog Enjoys Last Snow

Dog owners are known for going above and beyond for their animal companions. One such person from Calgary, Canada, wanted to make their 11 1/2-year-old Bernese Mountain Dog more comfortable in her final days. Since she wouldn't be able to make it to winter—her favorite season—they asked the Internet where to find snow in the middle of summer so that they could fill her remaining time with good memories.

“Our 11.5-year-old Berner has a couple of days left,” @canadianbuilt asked Reddit. “She loves the snow but isn't going to make it to winter. Does anyone know of any rinks or anything that has a good pile of snow behind them so she can go lay in the snow one last time?” The question was followed up with dozens of replies from caring dog lovers with suggestions about where to find snow for Brooke, the Bernese Mountain Dog. The OP eventually followed up, saying, “Thanks, everyone… The guys at Bowness Sportsplex immediately started piling snow outside for us. She had her last fix of snow and passed away shortly afterward.

“My girlfriend and I have read over all your kind messages so many times and they always bring us both to tears,” @canadianbuilt said. “Honestly, it helps so much knowing that literally dozens of people out there expressed their compassion and sympathy to us.” They explained that Brooke was their girlfriend's dog whom they met four years ago, and who became their best friend. “Brooke loved to go for long walks, roll around in the grass and snow when there was some, paddleboard down the Bow River, snowshoe, and if it wasn't too hot she would run beside us on the mountain bike trails.” Fortunately, after laying in the snow, Brooke was able to spend her last hours with the humans who meant the most to her.

A dog owner from Calgary, Canada, asked the internet where to find snow for their Bernese Mountain Dog named Brooke.

Brooke was 11 1/2 years old and had only days to live, so she wouldn't make it to another winter—her favorite season.

After posting their question on the internet, @canadianbuilt was showered with recommendations from fellow dog lovers.

Brooke was able to spend her final hours on a patch of snow, courtesy of the Bowness Sportsplex in Calgary.

Bernese Mountain Dog Enjoys Last Snowcanadianbuilt: Reddit
h/t: [digg]

All images via @canadianbuilt.

Related Articles:

Study Shows That Dogs Shed Tears of Joy When They Reunite With Their Humans

Very Good Dog Is Trained To Collect Discarded Baseball Bats

Missing Rescue Pup Returns Home Wearing a Winner’s Ribbon From a Dog Show

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. When she’s not writing, Margherita continues to develop her creative practice in sequential art.
Read all posts from Margherita Cole
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Man Becomes First Graduate With Down Syndrome From His College
Study Shows That Dogs Shed Tears of Joy When They Reunite With Their Humans
Missing Senior Dog Found Alive 500 Feet Deep Down in a Cave Two Months Later
Sports Fan Tries Selling Sneakers to Pay for Grandpa’s Funeral, Footballer JJ Watt Steps In to Pay Instead
Pawtrolling Pooch Named “Sausage” Helps Pedestrians Cross the Road Every Day
Hungry Pup on a Train Is Hilariously Desperate To Get His Human’s Snack

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Little League Batter Comforts Upset Pitcher Whose Throw Hit Him in the Head
Self-Taught Senior Builds Jet Engine Go Kart and Takes It for a Wild Ride
Bride Gives $3,000 Wedding Dress Away, Then Starts a Nonprofit
Billionaire Mark Cuban Has Created a Company Selling Affordable Prescription Drugs
Very Good Dog Is Trained To Collect Discarded Baseball Bats
RIP Nichelle Nichols: Celebrating the Activist and Actress Who Played Lt. Uhura on ‘Star Trek’

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.

[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]