Missing Rescue Pup Returns Home Wearing a Winner’s Ribbon From a Dog Show

By Sara Barnes on July 20, 2022

When Peter and Paula Closier’s dog Bonnie escaped through an open gate, the family was afraid they’d never see her again. Luckily, the 5-year-old beagle mix was found shortly after she vanished. But she didn’t come home empty handed. Bonnie returned as a ribbon winner from a dog show!

The strange story with a happy ending didn’t start out so rosy. After Bonnie disappeared, the Closiers were frantic with worry. They recruited their kids and neighbors to help in the search and also reached out to the police, veterinarians, and animal shelters to assist them in finding their beloved pup.

John Wilmer spotted Bonnie by the side of the road while on his way to a dog show with his two canines. Realizing Bonnie was lost, Wilmer put her in the car with his pups. But he was late for the competition, so he brought Bonnie along and posted a photo of her on Facebook to say that he had found her. Paula saw the post, and Wilmer and the Closiers made contact and arranged to bring her home after the show.

While at the competition, Wilmer decided to enter her into the rescue dog class. (Bonnie was rescued after living on the streets of Crete, Greece.) “She was such a lovely dog,” Wilmer shared, “I thought it'd be good to enter her.” The beagle mix ended up winning third in the Best Rescue Dog competition and was awarded a bright yellow ribbon.

The pup returned home safe and sound, oblivious to the scare she put her owners through. “We're so thrilled she's safe and well and also a winner,” Paula said, commenting on the peculiar ending. “You couldn't make this stuff up.”

h/t: [The Dodo]

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met, Manager of My Modern Met Store, and co-host of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled 'Embroidered Life' that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
