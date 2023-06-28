Jack Black Performs “Peaches” From ‘Super Mario Bros’ Movie Live at the Hollywood Bowl

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida por Hollywood Bowl (@hollywoodbowl)

The song “Peaches,” performed by actor Jack Black as Bowser, has become a phenomenon beyond The Super Mario Bros. Movie. After becoming a viral sensation following the film's release, this funny ballad has gotten the live rendition it deserves. As part of The Game Awards 10–Year Concert, Black took to the Hollywood Bowl stage to perform “Peaches” in front of a roaring crowd.

Black entered the stage saying, “This one goes out to my one and only, Princess Peach,” while footage from the movie appeared on the large screen overhead. Clad in the same Bowser-inspired outfit he wore in the song's music video, Black brought the house down with his expressive and funny performance.

To round out the Super Mario experience, the singer was joined by a pianist dressed as Toad, who played on a peach-colored instrument. They were accompanied by the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra, conducted by Lorne Balfe, and many of its musicians couldn't help smiling as Black walked around the stage.

As one half of comedy rock duo Tenacious D, Black is no stranger to powerful performances. However, this is his first solo hit, and one that some think could be the song of the summer for 2023. For a cheeky song from a movie, “Peaches” is definitely a massive success. It peaked at No. 56 on the Billboard Hot 100, and its music video has amassed over 45 million views.

If you want to see more of Jack Black live, he will be touring the U.S. this fall with Tenacious D. Should you want to revisit the original version with Bowser performing a power ballad in the film, you can now rent or buy The Super Mario Bros. Movie on Amazon, Apple TV, YouTube, and Google Play.

Jack Black performing Peaches from the Super Mario Bros Movie at the Hollywood Bowl! pic.twitter.com/X1py68fElw — barryeb (@barryeb) June 26, 2023

Jack Black singing Peaches live at the Game Awards concert. AMAZING. I guess I'll have this song stuck in my head again.pic.twitter.com/IUgqFfaJMr — D-Piddy (@_dpiddy) June 26, 2023

Jack Black: Instagram

h/t: [Consequence]

