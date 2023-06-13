Home / Inspiring / Good News

Watch Kids Erupt in an Impromptu Sing-Along as 7-Year-Old Performs in Talent Show

By Sara Barnes on June 13, 2023
Kid Singing "Peaches" Song Dressed as Bowser

Photo: Screenshot from YouTube

A 7-year-old named Cairo took to the stage at his school’s talent show dressed as Bowser from the video game Super Mario Brothers. Sitting at a keyboard, he began singing “Peaches” from The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which was inspired by the game and released in theaters earlier in 2023. But that’s not all that happened during this performance.

What was supposed to be a solo rendition from Cairo quickly became a whole-audience sing-along led by the young boy. The other kids belted the lyrics and waved their arms. When Cairo finished his performance, the entire audience erupted into thunderous applause. Luckily, an audience member recorded and shared the adorable scene on YouTube, and it’s no surprise that the wholesome moment has gone viral.

“Peaches” was first sung by actor Jack Black who voiced Bowser in the film. Hopefully, the video’s popularity will reach him, too; Cairo even wore the same costume that Black wore when he appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Watch Cairo’s performance below. If you know the song, feel free to sing along.

A 7-year-old named Cairo took to the stage at his school’s talent show dressed as Bowser from the video game Super Mario Brothers. He sang “Peaches” from The Super Mario Bros. Movie and it became a giant sing-along.

“Peaches” was first sung by actor Jack Black who voiced Bowser in the film.

Cairo even wore the same costume that Black wore when he appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Now, the grateful budding musician is soaking in the positive feedback and taking a family vacation in Ghana.

@letsgocairo #fyp #ghana #africantiktok #travel #peaches #kids #kidstravel #africankids #blackkids #world #worldtour ♬ original sound – letsgocairo

Cairo: TikTok | YouTube | Instagram
h/t: [Boing Boing]

Related Articles:

Jack Black Will Reunite With ‘School of Rock’ Co-Stars for 20th Anniversary

Heartwarming Video Shows Jack Black and Terminally Ill Fan Singing ‘School of Rock’ Song Together

Amazing ‘Super Mario’ Snow Sculpture Filled With Details From the Beloved Game

SNL Creates Funny Trailer for a Gritty ‘Super Mario’ Movie and People Want It To Be Real

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met, Manager of My Modern Met Store, and co-host of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled 'Embroidered Life' that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Dimitra Milan
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Beyoncé and Blue Ivy Share an Empowering Mother-Daughter Moment on Stage During the Renaissance Tour
RIP Astrud Gilberto: Celebrating the Bossa Nova Singer of ’The Girl From Ipanema’
Boy Cries Tears of Joy After Getting a Bat From His Father and Then Hits a Home Run
Georgian Trio Marvels With Energetic Renditions From a Global Songbook
Buffalo Couple Who Sheltered South Korean Tourists During Blizzard Reunite in Seoul
72-Year-Old Graduates College and His 99-Year-Old Mom Proudly Attends the Ceremony

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Girl Born in Jail Defies Expectations and Gets Accepted to Harvard University
Man Wins $100K in Lottery and Pledges to Build Classrooms in Mali
Beyoncé Pays Tribute to Tina Turner With a Powerful Performance
Listen to the World’s Oldest Sheet Music, a Mesopotamian Hymn Over 3,000 Years Old
Mysterious Musician Performs a Compelling Cover of ‘Hotel California’ With a Guzheng
Daft Punk Shares Previously Unreleased Tracks and Returns to Top 10 Billboard Charts

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.