Home / Art / Installation

Suspended Paper Kite Installations Explore Artist’s East Asian and Western Identities in the Digital Age

By Margherita Cole on December 6, 2023
Kite Installation by Jacob Hashimoto

Japanese-American artist Jacob Hashimoto unveiled an immersive installation at the Miles McEnery Gallery in New York City. Titled The Disappointment Engine, it featured numerous paper and bamboo kites, arranged in layers, and suspended from the wall and ceilings. Ranging in color and design, these hand-crafted pieces reference the digital age and our place in it, while also exploring the artist's East Asian identity.

The exhibition consisted of 11 works, 10 of which were displayed on the walls of the gallery, while the largest piece, all in white, cascaded in front of the entrance. Since each work was made up of numerous pieces, the sculptures shifted slightly, like they were alive. It was also easy for viewers to see the handmade aspect of these artworks. “I'm half Japanese and half European-American, and having grown up Asian-American—or at least, half Asian-American—in a rural part of the United States definitely helped shape who I am as a person in ways that I think can't help affect the way that I make my artwork,” he explains. “So my relationship with traditional materials and traditional Japanese handicraft, you know, a lot of that stuff is a product of my relationship to Asian culture through the lens of being an American.”

Although these works are made with a traditional approach, they reference the current age we are living in. Many of the circular kites possess a pixelated appearance, like computer screens glitching out. This inspiration is merged with other influences, including stained-glass windows and circuit-board patterns. “It’s about creating spaces for questions and thought and, when successful, it also reminds us of some fundamental things—the size and power of nature, smallness, Sisyphean efforts, the kind [of] cumulative experience of a lifetime,” Hashimoto expounds. “All of those things are built into the work and I think that we experience those things as a community, oftentimes through artwork, and through the discussion of those artworks. So, if [at] any point my work happens to do that, I think it’s been very successful.”

Scroll down to see more works from The Disappointment Engine, and be sure to follow Hashimoto on Instagram to keep up to date with his latest projects and upcoming exhibitions.

Japanese-American artist Jacob Hashimoto unveiled an immersive installation at the Miles McEnery Gallery in New York City.

Kite Installation by Jacob Hashimoto

Titled The Disappointment Engine, it consisted of numerous paper and bamboo kites that were suspended from the wall.

Kite Installation by Jacob Hashimoto

In the installations, the circular works are arranged in six layers.

Kite Installation by Jacob Hashimoto

Hashimoto uses East Asian craft traditions to produce these pieces.

Kite Installation by Jacob Hashimoto

The installations explore our place in the digital age, and Hashimoto's identity as a Japanese-American artist.

Kite Installation by Jacob Hashimoto Kite Installation by Jacob Hashimoto Kite Installation by Jacob Hashimoto Kite Installation by Jacob Hashimoto Kite Installation by Jacob Hashimoto Kite Installation by Jacob Hashimoto Kite Installation by Jacob Hashimoto Kite Installation by Jacob Hashimoto Kite Installation by Jacob Hashimoto Kite Installation by Jacob Hashimoto Kite Installation by Jacob Hashimoto Kite Installation by Jacob Hashimoto Kite Installation by Jacob Hashimoto Kite Installation by Jacob Hashimoto Kite Installation by Jacob Hashimoto

Jacob Hashimoto: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Jacob Hashimoto.

Related Articles:

Two Giant Troll Sculptures Pop Up in Seattle to Complete the Series of U.S. Installations

Massive Flamingo Installation Lands at Florida Airport

Mesmerizing Light Pendants Move in Tandem With Soundscape in Immersive Installation

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. She wrote and illustrated an instructional art book about how to draw cartoons titled 'Cartooning Made Easy: Circle, Triangle, Square' that was published by Walter Foster in 2022.
Read all posts from Margherita Cole
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Dimitra Milan
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Best of 2023: Top 10 Art Installations Featured on My Modern Met
Epic Performance Animates JR’s Paris Opera Façade
5,000 Pounds of E-Waste Used To Create Immersive Installation Championing the Right To Repair
Hundreds of Glowing Spheres Light Up Immersive Installation in Japan
Fantastic Flower Light Garden in Japan Made With Over 5 Million LED Bulbs
Discover the Artists Behind U2’s Impressive Visuals at Las Vegas’ Sphere

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Two Giant Troll Sculptures Pop Up in Seattle to Complete the Series of U.S. Installations
Undulating Art Installation Made Up of Publicly Sourced Images Takes Over the Las Vegas Sphere
Street Artist Transforms Pavement Cracks Into Colorful Mosaic Masterpieces
150-Foot Sculpture of a Pink Rabbit Lies Down in Front of Indonesia’s Prambanan Temple
Vibrant Flower Installations Bloom From Unexpected Parts of New York City
Massive Flamingo Installation Lands at Florida Airport

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.