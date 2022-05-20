Legendary Photoshop “Troll” Has the Funniest Fixes for People’s Photos

There’s the old internet adage, “don’t feed the trolls,” and that is generally great advice. But if you have the chance to cross the “Photoshop troll” (aka James Fridman), don’t miss the opportunity. The designer purports to “fix” people's photos, and their requests are pretty standard, like removing the hair from someone's face. Fridman fulfills their requests, but it’s just not in the way you’d expect. He’ll often interpret their directions literally, which results in images that are as funny as they are bizarre.

Fridman has made a name for himself as a Photoshop troll, and for years he’s been coming up with new ways to surprise people. He’s able to do it with even the most seemingly simple of images. One request, for example, is of a man in a suit with a giant watermark over part of his head. “Hey James, can you please remove the watermark?” The person asks. Fridman’s fix is simple yet ingenious. Instead of painstakingly removing the watermark, he simply cut the entire section of the photo. The man now has no mouth or chin and his nose is attached to his neck. “There you go,” Fridman responds.

Since we last chortled at his work, Fridman has had a book published about his photos titled The Joy of Photoshop: When You Ask The Wrong Guy For Help. It features some of his best-loved and funniest manipulations. It’s now available on Bookshop, where a purchase helps support an independent bookstore.

Legendary “Photoshop troll” James Fridman is known for “fixing” pictures for people—but not in the way you would expect.

He takes the requests literally, resulting in manipulated photos that are as funny as they are bizarre.

Fridman has made a name for himself as the ultimate Photoshop troll, and for years he’s been coming up with new ways to surprise people.

Sometimes, the fixes are overt while other images are more subtle.

One thing they all have in common: they're sure to make you laugh.

James Fridman: Website | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by James Fridman.

Related Articles:

Photoshop Troll “Fixes” People’s Photos by Taking Their Requests Way Too Literally

25 Fantastic and Funny Photos Celebrate Photoshop’s 25th Birthday

Funny Guy Photoshops Himself Onto His Fridge’s Screen To Make It Look Like He’s Stuck Inside

Designer Creates Unique Photoshop Toolbar Keyboards for Easy Clickable Shortcuts