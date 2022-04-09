Home / Drawing / Illustration

Artist Carefully Chronicles Each of Her Stays at a Variety of Japanese Hotels

By Margherita Cole on April 9, 2022
Hotel Layout Illustration by Kei Endo

For some, a hotel is simply a temporary place to stay for the night. For others, a hotel can be a fascinating view into a carefully curated world of design and architecture. Hotel-lover and artist Kei Endo documents the different styles of accommodations she stays at in Japan through her ongoing series of watercolor layout illustrations.

From hand-drawing the blueprints of her hotel room (including measurements) to painting the view from the room window, no detail is spared in these meticulous entries. Endo spends an equal amount of time capturing the big picture of these places—like the architecture, size, and placement of objects—as she does highlighting the small, thoughtful details that are associated with hotel stays, like toiletry kits and coffee mugs. As a result, her illustrations are immersive portals to these many different places.

In systematically recording all of these hotel rooms, Endo highlights what these accommodations have in common and what makes all of them unique. Some appear to be more typical in appearance, whereas others stand out for more unique design choices—like a curtain that encircles the bed or a table that is pulled out from the cupboard. Endo makes sure to color all of these entries in the palette of the room, reflecting the ambiance of the dwelling.

Scroll down to see more fascinating drawings by Endo, and follow the artist on Instagram to make sure you never miss an update.

Japanese artist Kei Endo documents the architecture and design of different hotels in Japan in a series of illustrations.

Hotel Layout Illustrations by Kei EndoHotel Layout Illustrations by Kei EndoHotel Layout Illustrations by Kei Endo

The paintings include hand-drawn blueprints of her hotel room (including measurements) to the view from her window.

Hotel Layout Illustrations by Kei EndoHotel Layout Illustrations by Kei EndoHotel Layout Illustrations by Kei Endo

No detail is spared in these meticulous entries.

Hotel Layout Illustrations by Kei EndoHotel Layout Illustrations by Kei EndoHotel Layout Illustrations by Kei Endo

In systematically recording all of these hotel rooms, Endo highlights what these accommodations have in common and what makes all of them unique.

Hotel Layout Illustrations by Kei EndoHotel Layout Illustrations by Kei Endo

Some appear to be more typical in appearance, whereas others stand out for more unique design choices.

Hotel Layout Illustrations by Kei EndoKei Endo: Website | Instagram | Twitter

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Kei Endo.

Related Articles:

Learn How to Sketch Structures in This Comprehensive Class on Architectural Illustration

Artist Shows How to Draw Realistic Objects in Amazing Step-by-Step Illustrations

Vibrant Illustrations Capture Famous Women Artists Working in Their Studios

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. When she’s not writing, Margherita continues to develop her creative practice in sequential art.
Read all posts from Margherita Cole
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Expressive Blots of Ink Capture the Erratic Essence of Feline Bodies
Gain Inky Inspiration When You Enroll in This Animal Portrait in Colored Inks Course
Color Combinations Help You Identify These Distorted Cartoon Characters
Expressive Portraits Celebrate the Diversity of Creatures Large and Small
Learn How to Sketch Structures in This Comprehensive Class on Architectural Illustration
Charming Illustrations Capture the Daily Joys of True Love

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Illustrator Reimagines Modernist Masterpieces in Stylish Architectural Drawings
Geeky Valentine’s Day Cards That Let Pop Culture Characters Bring the Romance
Realistic Fashion Illustrations Capture the Beautiful Details of Avant-Garde Designs
Self-Taught Artist Draws Cuddly Creatures To Show Not All Monsters Are Scary
Artist Brings Sketchbook Pages to Life With Vibrant Paintings Captured en Plein Air
Vibrant Illustrations Capture Famous Women Artists Working in Their Studios

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.