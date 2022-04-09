Artist Carefully Chronicles Each of Her Stays at a Variety of Japanese Hotels

For some, a hotel is simply a temporary place to stay for the night. For others, a hotel can be a fascinating view into a carefully curated world of design and architecture. Hotel-lover and artist Kei Endo documents the different styles of accommodations she stays at in Japan through her ongoing series of watercolor layout illustrations.

From hand-drawing the blueprints of her hotel room (including measurements) to painting the view from the room window, no detail is spared in these meticulous entries. Endo spends an equal amount of time capturing the big picture of these places—like the architecture, size, and placement of objects—as she does highlighting the small, thoughtful details that are associated with hotel stays, like toiletry kits and coffee mugs. As a result, her illustrations are immersive portals to these many different places.

In systematically recording all of these hotel rooms, Endo highlights what these accommodations have in common and what makes all of them unique. Some appear to be more typical in appearance, whereas others stand out for more unique design choices—like a curtain that encircles the bed or a table that is pulled out from the cupboard. Endo makes sure to color all of these entries in the palette of the room, reflecting the ambiance of the dwelling.

Scroll down to see more fascinating drawings by Endo, and follow the artist on Instagram to make sure you never miss an update.

Japanese artist Kei Endo documents the architecture and design of different hotels in Japan in a series of illustrations.

The paintings include hand-drawn blueprints of her hotel room (including measurements) to the view from her window.

No detail is spared in these meticulous entries.

In systematically recording all of these hotel rooms, Endo highlights what these accommodations have in common and what makes all of them unique.

Some appear to be more typical in appearance, whereas others stand out for more unique design choices.

Kei Endo: Website | Instagram | Twitter

