37 of the Most Famous Artworks in History That Every Art History Buff Should Know

Throughout history, there have been certain pieces of art that stand above the rest. Whether that's due to the incredible skill the artist used to create it or because of the significant culture or historical moment captured, there is no denying that some famous artworks have made an indelible mark on history. We've reached into the past to look at some of the most famous paintings and sculptures that art history has to offer and pulled together our list of the most famous artworks of all time.
From ancient Greek statues to Impressionist masterpieces, these pieces of art are important markers of Western culture. And by learning more about them, you'll move from major art movements like the Italian Renaissance to Realism, Impressionism, Cubism, and much more. Our list culminates in the 1940s, making it a timeline that spans centuries of art that continues to influence our world today.
Several noted artists made the list twice, starting with Leonardo da Vinci and Michelangelo and finishing with Claude Monet and Pablo Picasso. Artistic themes pass from mythology and religion, as exemplified by the Creation of Adam on the Sistine Chapel ceiling, to historical subject matter that touches on major moments like the French Revolution. Other works, like Vermeer's The Girl with a Pearl Earring, are simple portraits that continue to captivate our imagination. And there's even one, The Great Wave off Kanagawa, that represents non-Western tradition.
Scroll down to see the 37 famous artworks that left their mark on history, and click the links to go in-depth about the significance and history of each piece.
Here are the 37 most famous pieces of art in history, in chronological order.
Venus de Milo
Nike of Samothrace
Arnolfini Portrait by Jan Van Eyck
Garden of Earthly Delights by Hieronymus Bosch
The Birth of Venus by Sandro Botticelli
The Last Supper by Leonardo da Vinci
David by Michelangelo
Mona Lisa by Leonardo da Vinci
Sistine Chapel Ceiling by Michelangelo
School of Athens by Raphael
The Netherlandish Proverbs by Pieter Bruegel
The Night Watch by Rembrandt van Rijn
Las Meninas by Diego Velázquez
Girl with a Pearl Earring by Johannes Vermeer
The Swing by Jean-Honoré Fragonard
The Death of Marat by Jacques-Louis David
The Third of May 1808 by Francisco Goya
The Great Wave off Kanagawa by Katsushika Hokusai
Liberty Leading the People by Eugène Delacroix
Luncheon on the Grass by Édouard Manet
Whistler's Mother by James Abbott McNeill Whistler
Impression, Sunrise by Claude Monet
Bal du moulin de la Galette by Pierre-Auguste Renoir
A Sunday Afternoon on the Island of La Grande Jatte by Georges Seurat
Starry Night by Vincent Van Gogh
The Scream by Edvard Munch
The Thinker by Auguste Rodin
Water Lilies by Claude Monet
Les Demoiselles d'Avignon by Pablo Picasso
The Kiss by Gustav Klimt
Fountain by Marcel Duchamp
American Gothic by Grant Wood
Composition II in Red, Yellow, and Blue by Piet Mondrian
The Persistence of Memory by Salvador Dalí
Guernica by Pablo Picasso
The Two Fridas by Frida Kahlo
Nighthawks by Edward Hopper
