Home / Art / Sculpture

The First Underwater Museum in the Mediterranean Is Now Open in Cyprus

By Samantha Pires on August 4, 2021
MUSAN, the first underwater museum in the Mediterranean in Cyprus by Jason deCaires Taylor

Sculptor Jason deCaires Taylor is well-known for his incredible underwater museums and exhibits. His latest project, the Museum of Underwater Sculpture Ayia Napa (MUSAN), is the first underwater museum in the Mediterranean. MUSAN is described as an underwater forest full of beautiful life that tells a story about its home.

Located 200 meters off the coast of Aiya Napa, MUSAN is bound to provide a boost to the area’s tourism. The forest is full of trees, children at play, and whimsical characters for divers and snorkelers in the area to explore. Like all of deCaires Taylor’s work, this project serves not only to provide an incredible diving experience, but also to create a habitat for life under the sea.

Jason deCaires Taylor, MUSAN, the first underwater museum in the Mediterranean

Photo: © MUSAN / @JasondeCairesTaylor

Each of the sculptures is made from pH neutral materials to prevent a negative impact on the environment. These structures will act as a new home for marine life that has been depleted over many decades. Over time, the sculptures will be covered in marine biomass and will provide shelter for sea creatures. This means that the area will become only more vibrant and interesting as marine life adapts to the new artwork.

“I firmly believe that Jason’s 93 artworks will be a haven for many sea creatures and will contribute to the development of biodiversity in the area,” describes Marine Argyrou, director of the Department of Fisheries and Marine Research. “The underwater museum will be a living visual and ecological experience, with works of art interacting with nature and evolving over time and I’m certain it will bring people closer to the marine environment and the conservation and protection of our marine ecosystem.”

Curious to learn more about sculptor Jason deCaires Taylor? You can learn all about his work and collaborative creative process on the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. Find the full chat on our episode: Sculptor Jason deCaires Taylor on His Underwater Sculptures and Environmental Art.

Sculptor Jason deCaires Taylor has just completed MUSAN, the first underwater museum in the Mediterranean in Cyprus.

Jason deCaires Taylor, MUSAN, the first underwater museum in the Mediterranean

Photo: © MUSAN / @JasondeCairesTaylor

Sculpture by Jason deCaires Taylor, MUSAN, the first underwater museum in the Mediterranean

Photo: © MUSAN / @JasondeCairesTaylor

Jason deCaires Taylor, MUSAN, the first underwater museum in the Mediterranean

Photo: © MUSAN / @JasondeCairesTaylor

Jason deCaires Taylor, MUSAN, the first underwater museum in the Mediterranean

Photo: © MUSAN / @JasondeCairesTaylor

Jason deCaires Taylor, MUSAN, the first underwater museum in the Mediterranean

Photo: © MUSAN / @JasondeCairesTaylor

Jason deCaires Taylor, MUSAN, the first underwater museum in the Mediterranean

Photo: © MUSAN / @JasondeCairesTaylor

Jason deCaires Taylor, MUSAN, the first underwater museum in the Mediterranean

Photo: © MUSAN / @JasondeCairesTaylor

Jason deCaires Taylor, MUSAN, the first underwater museum in the Mediterranean

Photo: © MUSAN / @JasondeCairesTaylor

Sculpture by Jason deCaires Taylor, MUSAN, the first underwater museum in the Mediterranean

Photo: © MUSAN / @JasondeCairesTaylor

Sculpture by Jason deCaires Taylor, MUSAN, the first underwater museum in the Mediterranean

Photo: © MUSAN / @JasondeCairesTaylor

Jason deCaires Taylor, MUSAN, the first underwater museum in the Mediterranean

Photo: © MUSAN / @JasondeCairesTaylor

Jason deCaires Taylor, MUSAN, the first underwater museum in the Mediterranean

Photo: © MUSAN / @JasondeCairesTaylor

Sculpture by Jason deCaires Taylor, MUSAN, the first underwater museum in the Mediterranean

Photo: © MUSAN / @JasondeCairesTaylor

Jason deCaires Taylor: Website | Instagram | Facebook
MUSAN: Website | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Jason deCaires Taylor.

Related Articles:

Sculptor Jason deCaires Taylor on His Underwater Sculptures and Environmental Art [Podcast]

Dramatic New Underwater Statues by Jason deCaires Taylor

Jason deCaires Taylor’s New Coral Winged Sculpture

Lifelike Human Sculptures Are Submerged in Underwater Museum at the Great Barrier Reef [Interview]

World’s First Inter Tidal Art Gallery Opens in the Maldives

Samantha Pires

Sam Pires is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She is also a freelance architectural designer. She holds a Bachelor of Architecture degree from NJIT and is currently earning a Master in Architecture II from the Harvard Graduate School of Design. Sam has design experience at multiple renowned architecture firms such as Gensler and Bjarke Ingels Group. She believes architecture should be more accessible to everyone and uses writing to tell unexpected stories about the built environment. You can connect with her online at @sampir.fi.
Read all posts from Samantha Pires
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Artist Constructs Intricate Book Sculptures That Reconfigure Text as Physically Interlocking Lines
Artist Turns Discarded Silverware and Scrap Metal Into Striking Animal Sculptures
Sculptor Visualizes Enchanting Butterflies and Flowers Emerging From Golden Frames
Delicate Fabric Sculptures Inspired by the Small Wonders Found in Nature [Interview]
20 Enlightening Facts About the Statue of Liberty
Sculptures of Ancient Andean Gods Carved Into a Mountain in Peru

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Ceramicist Sculpts Colorful Porcelain Vessels Inspired by the Suffolk Coast
These Ethereal Dolls Are Painted and Posed To Look Just Like Real Women
Wooden Infinite Loop Installation Invites Public to Lounge and Play All at Once
Talented Artist Turns Pencils Into Tiny Works of Art [Interview]
Beautiful Resin and Flower Animal Sculptures Look Like They’re Carved From Ice
Enormous Sculptures Rooted in Nature Take Over Arboretum

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.