The First Underwater Museum in the Mediterranean Is Now Open in Cyprus

Sculptor Jason deCaires Taylor is well-known for his incredible underwater museums and exhibits. His latest project, the Museum of Underwater Sculpture Ayia Napa (MUSAN), is the first underwater museum in the Mediterranean. MUSAN is described as an underwater forest full of beautiful life that tells a story about its home.

Located 200 meters off the coast of Aiya Napa, MUSAN is bound to provide a boost to the area’s tourism. The forest is full of trees, children at play, and whimsical characters for divers and snorkelers in the area to explore. Like all of deCaires Taylor’s work, this project serves not only to provide an incredible diving experience, but also to create a habitat for life under the sea.

Each of the sculptures is made from pH neutral materials to prevent a negative impact on the environment. These structures will act as a new home for marine life that has been depleted over many decades. Over time, the sculptures will be covered in marine biomass and will provide shelter for sea creatures. This means that the area will become only more vibrant and interesting as marine life adapts to the new artwork.

“I firmly believe that Jason’s 93 artworks will be a haven for many sea creatures and will contribute to the development of biodiversity in the area,” describes Marine Argyrou, director of the Department of Fisheries and Marine Research. “The underwater museum will be a living visual and ecological experience, with works of art interacting with nature and evolving over time and I’m certain it will bring people closer to the marine environment and the conservation and protection of our marine ecosystem.”

Curious to learn more about sculptor Jason deCaires Taylor? You can learn all about his work and collaborative creative process on the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. Find the full chat on our episode: Sculptor Jason deCaires Taylor on His Underwater Sculptures and Environmental Art.

Sculptor Jason deCaires Taylor has just completed MUSAN, the first underwater museum in the Mediterranean in Cyprus.

Jason deCaires Taylor: Website | Instagram | Facebook

MUSAN: Website | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Jason deCaires Taylor.