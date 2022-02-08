Custom-Made Aquarium Gives Cat Front-Row Seat to Watching Fish

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Melissa Krieger (@jasperthecatfish)

What would your pets watch on TV? Well, one family commissioned a special “cat TV” that their feline companion can watch whenever he wants. TikTok and Instagram star Jasper the Cat was given his own front-row seat in a custom-made aquarium by Cincinnati-based store Aquatics and Exotics. The rectangular nook allows the kitty a 360-view of what goes on underwater.

In the videos, viewers can see Jasper climb under the specially designed aquarium and into the cubical window. There, he can watch the array of colorful fish swim through the marine environment for as long as he wants. Sometimes he even paws playfully at the glass when a fish travels close to his viewing area. The only downside is that the other cat in Jasper's house, Willow, is also interested in the fish theater, so they have to take turns visiting the waterproof alcove.

You can watch more videos of Jasper the Cat via Instagram and TikTok, and learn more about the custom aquarium by visiting Aquatics and Exotics' website.

A family ordered a custom aquarium from Aquatics and Exotics that gives their cat (Jasper the Cat) a front-row seat to watch the fish swim.

