Custom-Made Aquarium Gives Cat Front-Row Seat to Watching Fish

By Margherita Cole on February 8, 2022

 

A post shared by Melissa Krieger (@jasperthecatfish)

What would your pets watch on TV? Well, one family commissioned a special “cat TV” that their feline companion can watch whenever he wants. TikTok and Instagram star Jasper the Cat was given his own front-row seat in a custom-made aquarium by Cincinnati-based store Aquatics and Exotics. The rectangular nook allows the kitty a 360-view of what goes on underwater.

In the videos, viewers can see Jasper climb under the specially designed aquarium and into the cubical window. There, he can watch the array of colorful fish swim through the marine environment for as long as he wants. Sometimes he even paws playfully at the glass when a fish travels close to his viewing area. The only downside is that the other cat in Jasper's house, Willow, is also interested in the fish theater, so they have to take turns visiting the waterproof alcove.

You can watch more videos of Jasper the Cat via Instagram and TikTok, and learn more about the custom aquarium by visiting Aquatics and Exotics' website.

A family ordered a custom aquarium from Aquatics and Exotics that gives their cat (Jasper the Cat) a front-row seat to watch the fish swim.

Jasper the Cat Watches Fish in Custom Aquarium

 

A post shared by Melissa Krieger (@jasperthecatfish)

 

A post shared by Melissa Krieger (@jasperthecatfish)

Jasper the Cat: Instagram | TikTok
Aquatics and Exotics: Website | Facebook 

All images via Jasper the Cat and Aquatics and Exotics.

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. When she’s not writing, Margherita continues to develop her creative practice in sequential art.
