Home / Design / Creative Products

Fun Ceramic Whale Sculpture Can Hold Pencils and Flowers in Its Blowhole

By Margherita Cole on January 2, 2024

La Baleine Whale Sculpture by Jean Jullien

Cartoons are often rendered with bold black outlines that emphasize their two-dimensionality. French artist Jean Jullien brings this distinct style into his 3D work with one of his latest sculptures titled La Baleine, or “The Whale” in French. Made in collaboration with Case Studyo, this whimsical yet functional piece looks like a flat drawing at first glance, but it's actually a fully rendered ceramic sculpture with plenty of uses.

The whale is depicted in a bright, cheery blue with a scribbly black border surrounding its body and tail. Above it's toothy grin and round eye lies a large circular blowhole which is large enough to hold a variety of objects, making the sculpture aesthetically fun and practical too. Not only does it make the perfect holder for pencils and pens, but it can also fit small bouquets, and even certain varieties of live plants.

“Inspired by the profound metaphor of a whale's blowhole—an emblem of exhaling and releasing creative energy—Jullien ingeniously invites the user to infuse the whale with their own imagination,” says Case Studyo. La Baleine was produced in a limited-edition series of 500, which has quickly sold out.

You can find more of Jullien's products and prints via his online store, and be sure to follow the artist on Instagram for the latest updates.

French artist Jean Jullien designed a functional whale sculpture.

La Baleine Whale Sculpture by Jean Jullien

La Baleine (“The Whale” in French) was made in collaboration with Case Studyo.

La Baleine Whale Sculpture by Jean Jullien

While it looks like a flat drawing on one side, it is actually three-dimensional.

La Baleine Whale Sculpture by Jean Jullien

The large blowhole provides plenty of uses, like holding flowers, plants, and pencils.

La Baleine Whale Sculpture by Jean Jullien

La Baleine Whale Sculpture by Jean Jullien

La Baleine Whale Sculpture by Jean Jullien

La Baleine Whale Sculpture by Jean Jullien

La Baleine Whale Sculpture by Jean Jullien

Jean Jullien: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Jean Jullien.

Related Articles:

23 Pieces of Polymer Clay Jewelry That Are Tiny Wearable Sculptures

Glass Sculptures of Hands Knitting Themselves Celebrate the Act of Making

Adorable Clay Sculptures Are Macarons With Tiny Shiba Inus Tucked Inside

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. She wrote and illustrated an instructional art book about how to draw cartoons titled 'Cartooning Made Easy: Circle, Triangle, Square' that was published by Walter Foster in 2022.
Read all posts from Margherita Cole
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Anna Sokolova
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

These “Medic Bags” Have Everything Writers Need To Work on the Go
People Are Buying This Dr. Pepper Candle That Smells Just Like the Fan-Favorite Soft Drink
34 Creative 2024 Calendars To Keep You Organized in the New Year
Biodegradable iPhone Covers You Can Plant in the Ground and Grow a Garden With When You’re Done With It
Mesmerizing Blueprint Poster Details the History of Disco Music
25 Gifts Under $25 That Are Thoughtfully Creative Without Breaking the Bank

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

This Portable Fire Pit Will Make Your Outdoor Trips Much Smoother
Keep Your Kitchen Clean With This Playful Mushroom Funnel
32 Artistic Calendars and Planners for 2024 That You Can Buy on Etsy
Best of 2023: 52 of the Most Creative Products Everyone Wanted This Year
33 Creative Products To Help Ring in the New Year in Style
27 Creative Gifts For People Who Love Math and Science

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.