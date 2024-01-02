Fun Ceramic Whale Sculpture Can Hold Pencils and Flowers in Its Blowhole

Cartoons are often rendered with bold black outlines that emphasize their two-dimensionality. French artist Jean Jullien brings this distinct style into his 3D work with one of his latest sculptures titled La Baleine, or “The Whale” in French. Made in collaboration with Case Studyo, this whimsical yet functional piece looks like a flat drawing at first glance, but it's actually a fully rendered ceramic sculpture with plenty of uses.

The whale is depicted in a bright, cheery blue with a scribbly black border surrounding its body and tail. Above it's toothy grin and round eye lies a large circular blowhole which is large enough to hold a variety of objects, making the sculpture aesthetically fun and practical too. Not only does it make the perfect holder for pencils and pens, but it can also fit small bouquets, and even certain varieties of live plants.

“Inspired by the profound metaphor of a whale's blowhole—an emblem of exhaling and releasing creative energy—Jullien ingeniously invites the user to infuse the whale with their own imagination,” says Case Studyo. La Baleine was produced in a limited-edition series of 500, which has quickly sold out.

You can find more of Jullien's products and prints via his online store, and be sure to follow the artist on Instagram for the latest updates.

French artist Jean Jullien designed a functional whale sculpture.

La Baleine (“The Whale” in French) was made in collaboration with Case Studyo.

While it looks like a flat drawing on one side, it is actually three-dimensional.

The large blowhole provides plenty of uses, like holding flowers, plants, and pencils.

Jean Jullien: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Jean Jullien.

Related Articles:

23 Pieces of Polymer Clay Jewelry That Are Tiny Wearable Sculptures

Glass Sculptures of Hands Knitting Themselves Celebrate the Act of Making

Adorable Clay Sculptures Are Macarons With Tiny Shiba Inus Tucked Inside