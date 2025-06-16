Artist Cleverly Blends Humans and Nature in Commentary About Harmony in the Environment

Using nature as her medium, artist Jeanne K. Simmons creates striking artwork that is an expression of the natural world and our relationship with it. Whether braiding a model's hair into a grassy hillside or using a hollowed-out tree as a cocoon, Simmons' art stands at an intersection of installation, sculpture, and photography.

Simmons, who grew up in New England and has called the Pacific Northwest home for 25 years, has been enveloped in nature for as long as she can remember. Early days playing on the beach and collecting items in the forest transformed into a deep appreciation for the environment. And, in 2018, driven by her anxiety regarding climate change, her love of nature expanded into her artistic practice with Grass Cocoon.

In Grass Cocoon, a model lies on the ground, completely immersed in the grass that is woven into her hair and covering her chest. “Grass Cocoon set me on a trajectory of exploring my relationship with the natural world, expressing my reverence for it, and affirming my

connection to it,” the artist tells My Modern Met.

That piece laid the foundation for subsequent work featuring models adorned with natural elements that seamlessly integrate into the landscape. The resulting work is a powerful look at what can occur when nature and humans are in harmony. Today, Simmons continues to explore the beaches of Port Townsend, Washington, where she lives, waiting for inspiration to strike. At times, it can take years for a location to reveal its purpose; at others, the answer is more immediate. No matter the case, once inspiration strikes, Simmons sets off to gather materials and assemble any sculpture components. Then, once the timing is right, a photo shoot ensues.

“I hope that my work serves as a reminder that it is possible to have a harmonious rapport with the natural world,” she confesses. “And that we are, in fact, in a committed relationship with the natural world, a marriage of sorts, and that our fates are intertwined.”

In October 2025, Simmons will bring her environmental art to the Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art for her solo show, Rootbound.

Artist Jeanne K Simmons is known for her striking environmental art, where the lines between humans and nature are blurred.

Simmons integrates models into nature, adding sculptural elements from foraged materials to complete the picture.

Jeanne K Simmons: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Jeanne K Simmons.

