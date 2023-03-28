Jeremy Renner Shares Video Update of Him Walking Again After Snowplow Accident

Actor Jeremy Renner, who suffered a harrowing snowplow accident a few months ago, is fortunately on the road to recovery. The star, best known for his role as Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, was trying to help a family member free his vehicle from the snow on New Year's Day when disaster struck. The event left him critically injured—he broke 30 bones and suffered blunt chest trauma, having to undergo two surgeries for his wounds. Now, showcasing some “warrior energy” his character is known for, he has shared a very positive health update.

Just a few days short of the three-month mark since the incident, Renner took to Twitter to post a video of himself walking on an “anti-gravity treadmill.” He captioned the video, “I now have to find OTHER things to occupy my time so my body can recover from my will.” On Instagram he wrote, “I now have to find OTHER things to occupy my time so my body can recover from my will.”

This is a massive improvement since the selfie he posted from a hospital bed just two days after the accident. Back then, he thanked fans and fellow celebrities for their kind words. A few weeks later, he shared a picture yet again lying on what looks like a hospital bed, but undergoing some kind of physical therapy. According to The Guardian, a report from the Nevada sheriff's office stated that Renner tried to protect his nephew after the snow slid towards him, for which Renner “was pulled under the vehicle by the track and run over.”

This story goes to show that Renner is a true hero on and off the screen. On top of that, he is a celebrated actor in film with two Academy Award nominations for his roles in The Hurt Locker (2008) and The Town (2010). He also recently starred in the second season of the Paramount+ series Mayor of Kingstown, while his new Disney+ documentary series Rennervations will be released on April 12, 2023.

Earlier this year, actor Jeremy Renner suffered a snowplow accident that left him with 30 broken bones and a long road to recovery.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida por Jeremy Renner (@jeremyrenner)

Fortunately, he seems to be improving and has shared a video of himself walking again.

I now have to find OTHER things to occupy my time so my body can recover from my will. #minduful #intended #recovery pic.twitter.com/TuDFSMVJHY — Jeremy Renner (@JeremyRenner) March 26, 2023

Jeremy Renner: Instagram

h/t: [NPR]

Related Articles:

Pink’s Daughter Willow Nails a Cover of an Olivia Rodrigo Song at Her First School Recital

Functionally Illiterate Man Teaches Himself To Read and Has “BookTok” Cheering Him On

Illustrator Reimagines Avengers Endgame Characters as Ukiyo-e Japanese Warriors

Angela Bassett Makes History by Earning Marvel’s Very First Oscar Nomination for Acting