Home / Entertainment

Jeremy Renner Shares Video Update of Him Walking Again After Snowplow Accident

By Regina Sienra on March 28, 2023
photo of actor Jeremy Renner talking at Comic con

Photo: Gage Skidmore via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 2.0)

Actor Jeremy Renner, who suffered a harrowing snowplow accident a few months ago, is fortunately on the road to recovery. The star, best known for his role as Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, was trying to help a family member free his vehicle from the snow on New Year's Day when disaster struck. The event left him critically injured—he broke 30 bones and suffered blunt chest trauma, having to undergo two surgeries for his wounds. Now, showcasing some “warrior energy” his character is known for, he has shared a very positive health update.

Just a few days short of the three-month mark since the incident, Renner took to Twitter to post a video of himself walking on an “anti-gravity treadmill.” He captioned the video, “I now have to find OTHER things to occupy my time so my body can recover from my will.” On Instagram he wrote, “I now have to find OTHER things to occupy my time so my body can recover from my will.”

This is a massive improvement since the selfie he posted from a hospital bed just two days after the accident. Back then, he thanked fans and fellow celebrities for their kind words. A few weeks later, he shared a picture yet again lying on what looks like a hospital bed, but undergoing some kind of physical therapy. According to The Guardian, a report from the Nevada sheriff's office stated that Renner tried to protect his nephew after the snow slid towards him, for which Renner “was pulled under the vehicle by the track and run over.”

This story goes to show that Renner is a true hero on and off the screen. On top of that, he is a celebrated actor in film with two Academy Award nominations for his roles in The Hurt Locker (2008) and The Town (2010). He also recently starred in the second season of the Paramount+ series Mayor of Kingstown, while his new Disney+ documentary series Rennervations will be released on April 12, 2023.

Earlier this year, actor Jeremy Renner suffered a snowplow accident that left him with 30 broken bones and a long road to recovery.

 

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

 

Una publicación compartida por Jeremy Renner (@jeremyrenner)

Fortunately, he seems to be improving and has shared a video of himself walking again.

Jeremy Renner: Instagram
h/t: [NPR]

Related Articles:

Pink’s Daughter Willow Nails a Cover of an Olivia Rodrigo Song at Her First School Recital

Functionally Illiterate Man Teaches Himself To Read and Has “BookTok” Cheering Him On

Illustrator Reimagines Avengers Endgame Characters as Ukiyo-e Japanese Warriors

Angela Bassett Makes History by Earning Marvel’s Very First Oscar Nomination for Acting

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Danison Fronda
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Martin Short Changed Seats on a Plane So Chance the Rapper Could Sit With His 7-Year-Old Daughter
Adam Sandler Receives Mark Twain Prize for American Humor and Is Honored by His Comedian Friends
Ke Huy Quan Is a Superfan Who Loves Taking Selfies With Other Celebrities
Watch Michelle Yeoh’s Mom Tearful Reaction to Her Daughter’s Historic Oscar Win
People Can’t Get Enough of Andrew Garfield’s Smile at the Oscars
Actor Michael J. Fox Welcomes His Adorable Pup Named “Blue”

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Dazzling Celebrity Portraits Captured at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2023
Harrison Ford and Ke Huy Quan Have an Emotional ‘Indiana Jones’ Reunion at the Oscars
Jamie Lee Curtis and Ke Huy Quan Share a Tearful Moment Backstage at the Oscars After Their Wins
Brendan Fraser Wins Best Actor Oscar for a Role He Calls a “Creative Lifeline”
Jamie Lee Curtis Wins Her First Oscar for ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’
Michelle Yeoh Makes History With Her Oscar Win for Best Actress

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.