Functionally Illiterate Man Teaches Himself To Read and Has “BookTok” Cheering Him On

Motivational speaker Oliver James was left functionally illiterate after the education system failed him. The infectiously joyful James turned to #BookTok, a supportive community on TikTok, to bolster him through his journey of learning how to read. Now with thousands of encouraging followers, he’s chipping away at his goal of 100 books and learning how to manage his mental health.

James uses TikTok to create content for #BookTok, an online book club with thousands of videos and billions of views. It’s used by avid readers to share everything from book reviews to yearly reading wrap-ups as well as helpful book-related crafts. James is making his stamp on the community by spreading awareness of adult illiteracy and speaking about the power that reading has.

The TikToker shares his struggles with OCD, PTSD, anxiety, and depression, along with his journey of learning how to read. Some videos are of James reading a passage from a book while others are short motivational segments encouraging folks to be open with their hardships and to work on themselves and how to parent while doing it. With over 130,000 followers and dozens of supportive replies, James has found a community to encourage him to keep going and to learn more about himself.

The TikToker just stumbled upon this supportive sub-group of the app; he once used his social media to share fitness content. “I actually learned about BookTok by going to a park and just working out and deciding to add reading to my workout journey,” admits James. He slowly added reading to his content and shared that it was something he struggled with. “And then BookTok came, and was like, ‘Hey, welcome to BookTok!’”

Once BookTok welcomed him, James says, “I decided to take on this wild journey and teach myself how to read…Looking back now, I’m so happy I did. But at that time, it was a struggle.” And after a year and a half, James feels comfortable saying that he can read. “I’m not going to tell you I’m the best reader, but I can read now.”

“If you asked me a year ago, ‘how was school?' I said, ‘Oh, good. You know, I just went to school and things happened.” Growing up with learning and behavior disabilities, school was difficult for James, but he was accustomed to it. He was used to constant bullying, physical harm, and learning what he could to get by.

With new technology such as voice-to-text, James has been able to connect what he says with what is written. When needing to pick up groceries for his family, he says his wife would send him pictures of the items he needed to get. “I don't have to actually read nothing, do nothing,” he explains. “I just match the picture with what I'm picking up.” He says that his followers helped him to realize that the education system failed to teach and protect him.

Thanks to the support of BookTok, James has been able to use books to better his mental health and connect with his son, further bolstering his reading journey. He’s read books such as Percy Jackson and The Witches with his 10-year-old. “He gets the reading journey, but he doesn't fully get it,” James says. “But he's super supportive when it comes to it. It's opened up a new space for us to just bond.”

James picks up self-help books to help manage his mental health, something he says has been instrumental as a parent. “The books I'm reading have taught me about my mental issues, which I can now not put on to him,” he explains. “I can actually work on them, so he doesn't end up with the mental issues I have, because I can take them out of my household because I'm working on them.”

James’ story has been shared on news outlets like Inside Edition, Rachael Ray show, Good Morning America, and NPR, expanding his community and followers. There’s no questioning why James’ content has brought him tremendous support and countless “thank you’s” from others with literacy problems or mental health issues; his contagious positivity radiates from his online content.

To keep up with Oliver James and his journey to read 100 books in 2023, follow him on TikTok and Instagram. To find other ways to support him, look at his Linktree.

