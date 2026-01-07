Home / Art / Installation

Tape Artist Turns Grand Gallery Rotunda Into Vibrant Psychedelic Wonderland

By Emma Taggart on January 7, 2026
Jim Lambie: Zobop (Colour-Chrome)

Jim Lambie: Zobop (Colour-Chrome), exhibition at the Vancouver Art Gallery from October 22, 2025 to October 12, 2026. (Photo: Vancouver Art Gallery)

Art doesn’t have to be contained inside gallery frames—it can spread across entire rooms. Glasgow-based artist, DJ, and musician Jim Lambie transforms everyday architectural spaces into immersive, energetic installations with vibrant vinyl tape in geometric patterns. His work, titled Zobop (Colour-Chrome), turns Vancouver Art Gallery’s grand, neoclassical rotunda into a psychedelic space pulsating with color.

Lambie’s made-up word “Zobop” is a playful homage to Jazz Bebop. Through language, rhythm, and color, his installation captures musicality and motion. The entire installation took several weeks to install, and each strip of industrial vinyl tape was applied by hand. Lambie followed the contours of the architecture, creating lines of vibrant color that almost appear to spill like liquid paint.

“Lambie’s Zobop (Colour-Chrome) transforms that formality into something alive, dynamic and joyful,” says Eva Respini, the gallery’s interim co-CEO and curator. “The floor becomes a painting, the staircase becomes a sculpture, and visitors become part of the composition simply by moving through it. The work reclaims the space as a place of play, color, and community.”

Since it was installed, Zobop (Colour-Chrome) has encouraged visitors to explore the space in their own time, dance among the colors, and even sprawl out on the floor. Lambie has managed to turn the ordinary experience of using a stairwell into a playful experience like no other. “It turns a transitional space into a destination; a staircase into an immersive, energetic experience,” says Respini. “It reminds us that art can be immediate, collective, and joyful.”

Check out photos of Zobop (Colour-Chrome) below and visit the incredible installation at Vancouver Art Gallery until October 12, 2026.

Zobop (Colour-Chrome) by Jim Lambie turns Vancouver Art Gallery’s grand, neoclassical rotunda into a psychedelic space pulsating with color.

Jim Lambie: Zobop (Colour-Chrome)

Jim Lambie: Zobop (Colour-Chrome), exhibition at the Vancouver Art Gallery from October 22, 2025 to October 12, 2026. (Photo: Vancouver Art Gallery)

The entire installation took several weeks to install, and each strip of industrial vinyl tape was applied by hand.

Jim Lambie: Zobop (Colour-Chrome)

Jim Lambie: Zobop (Colour-Chrome), exhibition at the Vancouver Art Gallery from October 22, 2025 to October 12, 2026. (Photo: Vancouver Art Gallery)

The artist turns the ordinary experience of using a stairwell into a playful experience like no other.

Jim Lambie: Zobop (Colour-Chrome)

Visitors enjoy Jim Lambie: Zobop (Colour-Chrome), exhibition at the Vancouver Art Gallery from October 22, 2025 to October 12, 2026. (Photo: Vancouver Art Gallery)

Jim Lambie: Zobop (Colour-Chrome)

Visitors enjoy Jim Lambie: Zobop (Colour-Chrome), exhibition at the Vancouver Art Gallery from October 22, 2025 to October 12, 2026. (Photo: Vancouver Art Gallery)

Jim Lambie: Zobop (Colour-Chrome)

Jim Lambie: Zobop (Colour-Chrome), exhibition at the Vancouver Art Gallery from October 22, 2025 to October 12, 2026. (Photo: Vancouver Art Gallery)

Vancouver Art Gallery: Website | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Vancouver Art Gallery

Related Articles:

Dazzling Thread Art Installation Stretches String To Create Luminous Indoor Rainbows

Rainbow Tunnel Guides Guests Toward the Future in Tokyo

Kyoto Is Now Home to teamLab’s Largest Museum of Immersive Installations

Best of 2025: Top 10 Art Installations Featured on My Modern Met

Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. Originally from Northern Ireland, she is an artist now based in Berlin. After graduating with a BA in Fashion and Textile Design in 2013, Emma decided to combine her love of art with her passion for writing. Emma has contributed to various art and culture publications, with an aim to promote and share the work of inspiring modern creatives. While she writes every day, she’s also devoted to her own creative outlet—Emma hand-draws illustrations and is currently learning 2D animation.
Read all posts from Emma Taggart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Sokolova
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

27-Foot-Tall Buddha Sculpture Will Grace the High Line in NYC
Artist Transforms Cardboard Into Immersive Installations Imitating Ancient Roman Ruins
Iconic Gaudí Building Welcomes Labyrinth of Art by One of Europe’s Top Sculptors
How This Artist Transformed the Nobel Prize Banquet Into an Unexpectedly Immersive Journey [Interview]
2,000 Drones Transform Nighttime Skies With “Living Light” Over Abu Dhabi
Colorful Field of 8,800 Mirrored Flowers Celebrates the Diversity of the Netherlands

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Concrete Cars Submerged in the Ocean Aim To Revitalize Florida’s Coral Population
Artist Suspends Stunning Spectrum of Colorful Mesh Inside a Church
Memorial Phone Booth in Japan Offers People a Place To “Call” Deceased Loved Ones
Breathtaking Indoor Cloud Installation Made of Painted Panels Suspended in Mid-Air
Es Devlin’s Luminous Triangular ‘Library of Us’ Touches Down on Miami’s Shore
Best of 2025: Top 10 Art Installations Featured on My Modern Met

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.