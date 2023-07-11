Home / Inspiring

75-Year-Old Becomes First Woman To Complete 4,800-Mile North Country Trail Twice

By Margherita Cole on July 11, 2023

The North Country Trail encompasses eight states and spans an impressive 4,800 miles. Completing it once is a feat in itself, but one hiker has just made history by becoming the first woman to finish the trail twice. Joan H. Young, a 75-year-old from Michigan, showcased her love of the outdoors with this incredible achievement.

The trail stretches through Vermont, New York, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Michigan, Wisconsin, Minnesota, and North Dakota. Young completed the journey for the first time in 2010—becoming the first woman to ever do so—after spending 20 years slowly covering different sections. This time, she completed the route in 18 months, with an average pace of about 15 miles per day.

“It never felt all that epic to me,” Young said. “It was a string of hikes. I got to go hiking every day.” Not many would attempt this trek twice, but Young has always been deeply inspired by nature and takes great joy in backpacking with friends. She is also an author and amateur botanist, so spending time in the outdoors is a source of inspiration for her.

“It takes a fair amount of planning to pull off a continuous hike on this trail, I mean, you need to be comfortable in outdoor situations,” she adds. The North Country Trail is a relatively new trail that was authorized by Congress in 1980. Due to this, Young found changes the second time she undertook it. “This particular accomplishment is in a category all by itself,” said Chris Loudenslager, National Park Service superintendent of the NCNST. “The whole notion that someone wanted to do it a second time, I think that’s unprecedented.”

You can learn more about Young and check out her books by visiting her website.

75-year-old Joan H. Young is the first woman to complete the 4,800-mile North Country Trail twice.

h/t: [WCNC Charlotte]

Related Articles:

106-Year-Old Indigenous Filipino Tattoo Artist Becomes Vogue’s Oldest Cover Model

Composer John Williams Becomes the Oldest Academy Award Nominee at 90

86-Year-Old Bodybuilder Breaks Own Record, Becomes Oldest to Ever Compete in Japan

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. She wrote and illustrated an instructional art book about how to draw cartoons titled 'Cartooning Made Easy: Circle, Triangle, Square' that was published by Walter Foster in 2022.
Read all posts from Margherita Cole
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Anna Sokolova
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Injured Veteran Receives Mortgage-Free Home From Gary Sinise Foundation
Older Japanese Couple Expresses Their Love Through Coordinating Outfits
Man Mows Lawns for Free for Those in Need and Rallies Kids to Do the Same With the “50 Yards Challenge”
Texas Roadhouse Customers and Staff Buy a Car for Server Who Biked 3 Hours to Get To Work
Dog Lover Celebrates 100th Birthday Petting 200+ Dogs After Daughter Tells Community About Her Dad
Community Helps Buy a Car for Beloved School Custodian Who Walked Hours to Get to Work

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Inspiring Pair of Deaf Climbers Complete Historic Climb of Mount Everest
Man Experiencing Homelessness Climbs Into Dog Shelter on Fire to Rescue 25 Pups
Four Children Used Their Indigenous Knowledge to Survive 40 Days in the Amazon
Heroic Sherpa Rescues a Hiker From a Crevasse on Mt. Everest
Firefighter Rescues 2-Year-Old From Burning House, Gets to Meet the Boy’s Son 23 Years Later
Stolen Baby Donkey Is Found and Reunited With Mother in Tearful Reunion

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.