Self-taught fiber artist João Bruno Videira explores the innumerable creative possibilities of woolen yarn in his creative practice. He creates a variety of objects, big and small, by interlocking colorful threads in harmonious geometric patterns.

“I grew up surrounded by wool. My mother used to be a teacher but she was very passionate about making Arraiolos rugs, a traditional kind of carpet we have in Portugal. And the wool I use is exactly the same,” Videira tells My Modern Met. “Its characteristics—resistance, malleability, texture, and color—make it special and distinct from other natural fibers. And my work reflects this difference.”

From wool “paintings” that resemble abstract art to yarn-covered benches and chairs, Videira finds many ways to incorporate his craftsmanship into furniture and design. “Nature and its multitude of forms obviously play a crucial role in terms of creative stimulus,” he continues. This inspiration is most notable in the wool stones and series of trees and roots. “In addition, geometry is something that seduces me and can be seen in all of my work.”

You can keep up to date with Videira's latest sculptures by following him on Instagram.

