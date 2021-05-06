Home / Crafts

Japanese Artist Crafts Adorable Crocheted Bonsai Trees

By Emma Taggart on May 6, 2021
Knitted Bonsai by atelier Euph

To the untrained eye, knitting can seem a bit like witchcraft. Master needleworkers seem to magically create all sorts of textile objects with quick, nimble hand movements. One Japanese crafter who works under the name Atelier Euph creates sculptural knitted and crocheted objects that are particularly impressive. She recently paid homage to the bonsai by crocheting an amigurumi version of the beloved miniature tree.

Real bonsai trees require plenty of care, but this textile version is a cute replica that won’t need any sunlight or water. The artist recreated the prized dwarf tree in wool, complete with winding branches and tiny, plump foliage. The adorable design even features a round, crocheted pot on the bottom, just like its real counterpart would have. The talented textile artist created two versions of her crocheted bonsai; one in green hues and one in warm autumnal hues.

Check out Atelier Euph’s crocheted bonsais below, plus more of her amigurumi creations.

Atelier Euph created this adorable crocheted bonsai tree.

Knitted Bonsai by atelier EuphKnitted Bonsai by atelier EuphKnitted Bonsai by atelier EuphKnitted Bonsai by atelier EuphKnitted Bonsai by atelier Euph

When she's not crafting tiny textile trees, she knits and crochets all sort of cute amigurumi objects.

Knitted Plant by atelier EuphKnitted Toy by atelier EuphKnitted Toy by atelier EuphKnitted Toy by atelier EuphKnitted Toy by atelier EuphAtelier Euph: Website | Instagram | Twitter
h/t: [grape]

All images via Atelier Euph.

