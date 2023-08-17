John Cena Sets New Record for Most Make-A-Wish Foundation Wishes Granted

John Cena is a hero to many kids. Some love him for his years as a pro wrestler, some admire his more recent work as an action movie star. But ultimately, it's another aspect of his career that deserves praise above all. Cena is a close collaborator with the Make-A-Wish Foundation, and has granted his 650th wish. With this, he has broken a Guinness World Record, but most importantly, he has put a smile on the face of 650 families.

Cena's story with Make-A-Wish dates back to 2002, when he first made his WWE debut. He granted his very first wish that year, and by 2015, he was so popular with kids that he granted his 500th wish. “I can't say enough how cool it is to see the kids so happy, and their families so happy, I truly want to show them that it's their day,” he said after reaching the 500th wish milestone. “I just drop everything. I don't care what I'm doing.”

According to Guinness World Records, Cena is the most requested celebrity by Make-A-Wish children. “No one else has ever granted more than 400 wishes in the 42-year existence of Make-A-Wish,” the company states. Cena not only takes photos with the kids, but also hangs out with them, lets them pose with his championship belts, and even takes them to a wrestling ring. “If I can offer a fantastic experience, I’ll be first in line to do my part,” Cena said.

Make-A-Wish's mission is to fulfill the dreams of children with critical illnesses. While creating a happy memory for kids and their families is a noble endeavor, these efforts can achieve something bigger. According to the organization's 2022 Wish Impact Study, wishes can have a huge role in the healing and treatment process. “Wish alumni and medical professionals who participated in the study agree that wishes can increase joy, confidence, self-esteem and hope for the future, resulting in improved quality of life and better health outcomes.”

