Home / Entertainment

Actor John Krasinski Photobombs Perfect Picture of ‘Oppenheimer’ Cast

By Margherita Cole on July 11, 2023

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Robert Downey Jr. (@robertdowneyjr)

The movie Oppenheimer will be coming out very soon on July 21, 2023. In anticipation of its release, actor Robert Downey Jr. tried to snap the perfect group shot of the cast. He nearly succeeded, but then he noticed that actor John Krasinski wound up in the shot, posing in the background. While it could be a hint that Krasinksi will play a surprise role in the film, it's most likely just a hilarious attempt to photobomb Downey's perfect portrait.

“Linking up with my Oppenheimer cast mates…wait, is that a Krasinski photo bomb or might there be a surprise cameo???” Downey teased in the caption. In the photo, we see Emily Blunt, Downey, Cillian Murphy, and Matt Damon. All seem to be in good spirits for the portrait, flashing smiles and goofy faces. Krasinski is actually married to Blunt, and most likely tagged along to the event to support her as she plays a crucial role in Oppenheimer. Then, when the moment was right, he jumped behind the main cast to steal the spotlight. “Jazz hands,” Krazinski wrote in the comments.

And while Krasinski's surprise appearance certainly caught everyone's attention, there was another part of the photo that attracted commenters. Oppenheimer cast member Murphy, who is known for his role in Peaky Blinders, shocked his fans by flashing a big grin to the camera. While this wouldn't be news for most celebs, Murphy has a reputation for playing gritty characters who rarely crack a smile. “Cillian murphy…….. Smiling?” one person wrote. “Wow. Cillian Murphy is… Happy,” another added. Maybe all Murphy needed was Krasinski's comedic timing.

Robert Downey Jr: Instagram
h/t: [Pop Sugar]

All images via Robert Downey Jr.'s Instagram.

Related Articles:

Robert Downey Jr. Announces Plans to Fight Climate Change Using AI and Robotics

Graphic Designer Artfully Photoshops 30 Celebrities With Their Younger Selves

Boy Made Fun of for ‘Tony Stark’ Costume Finds Superhero Strength To Stand Up To Bullies

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. She wrote and illustrated an instructional art book about how to draw cartoons titled 'Cartooning Made Easy: Circle, Triangle, Square' that was published by Walter Foster in 2022.
Read all posts from Margherita Cole
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Floor Geibels
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Kristen Bell Shares Her Epic Dinner Party in One Star-Studded Photo
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Welcome Their Fourth Child, Wren Alexander Stephens
AI Portraits Imagine Different Actors as the Potential Next James Bond
Pat Sajak Announces He’s Retiring From ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Hosting After 41 Seasons
George R. R. Martin Joins the Picket Line of the WGA Strike in His Home of Santa Fe, New Mexico
Terry Crews and Billy Crudup Meet Up After Learning They Are Related by Blood

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Blake Lively’s Touching Speech to Husband Ryan Reynolds Goes Viral
Michael J. Fox Celebrates His Son Sam’s Birthday With an Adorable Instagram Post
Justin Timberlake Gives Funny Response to Someone Saying “Your Girlfriend Looks Like Jessica Biel”
Harrison Ford Has the Perfect Reply to Being Called “Hot” at 80 Years Old
Listen to This English Accent Coach Do One Phrase in 20 Different Accents
Robert Irwin Shares the Joys of “Uncle Life” Alongside Niece in Adorable Selfie

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.