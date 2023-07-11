View this post on Instagram A post shared by Robert Downey Jr. (@robertdowneyjr)

The movie Oppenheimer will be coming out very soon on July 21, 2023. In anticipation of its release, actor Robert Downey Jr. tried to snap the perfect group shot of the cast. He nearly succeeded, but then he noticed that actor John Krasinski wound up in the shot, posing in the background. While it could be a hint that Krasinksi will play a surprise role in the film, it's most likely just a hilarious attempt to photobomb Downey's perfect portrait.

“Linking up with my Oppenheimer cast mates…wait, is that a Krasinski photo bomb or might there be a surprise cameo???” Downey teased in the caption. In the photo, we see Emily Blunt, Downey, Cillian Murphy, and Matt Damon. All seem to be in good spirits for the portrait, flashing smiles and goofy faces. Krasinski is actually married to Blunt, and most likely tagged along to the event to support her as she plays a crucial role in Oppenheimer. Then, when the moment was right, he jumped behind the main cast to steal the spotlight. “Jazz hands,” Krazinski wrote in the comments.

And while Krasinski's surprise appearance certainly caught everyone's attention, there was another part of the photo that attracted commenters. Oppenheimer cast member Murphy, who is known for his role in Peaky Blinders, shocked his fans by flashing a big grin to the camera. While this wouldn't be news for most celebs, Murphy has a reputation for playing gritty characters who rarely crack a smile. “Cillian murphy…….. Smiling?” one person wrote. “Wow. Cillian Murphy is… Happy,” another added. Maybe all Murphy needed was Krasinski's comedic timing.

