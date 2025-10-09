Home / Inspiring

NFL Quarterback Josh Allen Wears Hats Customized by Children To Raise Money for Kids in Hospitals

By Regina Sienra on October 9, 2025

 

NFL players have turned their tunnel fit walks into fashion runways, donning everything from casually stylish outfits to extravagant ensembles. For Josh Allen, star quarterback of the Buffalo Bills, this pregame appearance has turned into the perfect spotlight for an important cause. Every week this season, Allen has worn a hat customized by a patient at Buffalo’s Oishei Children’s Hospital (OCH), which is later auctioned to raise money for the kids and their families.

This effort is part of a collaboration with headwear company New Era. The base hats the kids work with are white Billustration Team Caps, a play on words with the football team’s name. They include a doodle version of the team logo drawn by Josh Allen, which earned him the quirky title of “Director of Billustration” at New Era.

The campaign comprises nine customized hats in total. So far, four have been released and auctioned. The first was designed by a 5-year-old patient named Jaxson, whose piece with colorful scribbles sold for $17,150. In the second week, the hat decorated by 15-year old MaKenzie, featuring her favorite flowers, raised $15,495. The third was drawn by Charlie, a bone cancer patient, who honored the MVP award Allen got last season; it sold for $3,600. The latest hat comes from a 5-year-old leukemia patient named Bryn, who drew flowers and hearts in the team’s colors, and it raised $9,050.

“I think it’s a very cool opportunity because not everyone gets to design a hat for an NFL player,” said MaKenzie in a video posted by New Era. “I feel honored that somebody wants to bid on something that I made myself, personally.” The artsy kids who worked on the hats have been dubbed the “Billustration department.”

The earnings from this campaign go to the Patricia Allen Fund, which supports children hospitalized at OCH and their families. Established in 2020 in partnership with the hospital, the Paticia Allen Fund was born after fans raised money in honor of Allen’s late grandmother. With $1 million in donations raised in increments of $17, as a nod to Allens’ number, the hospital opened a new “Patricia Allen Pediatric Recovery Wing.” The player is also a spokesperson for the hospital, and visits its tiny patients often.

Fans who hope to nab one of these artsy hats can start bidding at kickoff of every game at the Givesmart page of the Billustration campaign. To stay up to date with this project, make sure to follow the Buffalo Bills and the Patricia Allen Fund on social media.

