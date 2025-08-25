New Fundraising Initiative Raises Conservation Funds Through Wildlife Photography

It can be difficult to fully grasp the gravity of certain situations without confronting them face to face. Prints for Wildlife wants to change that, introducing people to some of the world’s most beautiful—yet most vulnerable—animals through photography. Since 2020, the organization has managed to raise over $2.1 million for wildlife and nature conservation efforts, but its newest fundraising initiative may be its most ambitious to date.

Launched on Aug. 21, Edition Hope gathers prints donated by more than 200 photographers, with all net proceeds directly benefiting Conservation International. The initiative encompasses work by established and emerging photographers alike, while also highlighting an impressive range of animal species. In these compositions, lions gently lap at a pool of water, penguins wander across an icy vista, giraffes tussle and dance with one another, and elephants wrestle with one another. No matter its particular subject, each photograph captures the majesty of both animals and of nature itself.

What sets Edition Hope apart from previous projects is not only its expansive scope, but its specific purpose. Rather than just focusing on global conservation, Edition Hope seeks to reveal the extent to which environmental protection has been undermined around the world. More than ever before, conversation programs have been facing abrupt funding cuts, threatening years of progress. Under the Trump administration, for instance, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has already been significantly weakened, with wide-ranging rollbacks on environmental regulations on such pollutants as fossil fuels.

“In 2025, the crisis isn’t a virus—it’s a withdrawal of critical funding for wildlife and conservation,” Pie Aerts, one of the co-founders of Print for Wildlife, says. “Prints for Wildlife is more than a fundraiser. It’s a platform for connection, consciousness, and hope in a time of crisis.”

Edition Hope sees photography as an exercise in raising consciousness, ultimately encouraging a more critical engagement with climate change, deforestation, pollution, and other threats to wildlife. Perhaps no other photograph encapsulates this better than Rahul Sachdev’s Blazing Through, a haunting scene of two giraffes pushing through a wildfire. Here, the smoke is so thick and red that we can only make out the silhouettes of the giraffes, emphasizing the imminent destruction caused by such fires.

“There is no question that everything is connected and when nature thrives, so do we,” Daniela Raik, interim CEO of Conservation International, adds. “[These] striking images so perfectly illustrate the power and beauty of nature in its many forms.”

Each print retails for $125, is limited to an edition of 50, and is available through September 21, 2025. To learn more about Edition Hope, visit the Prints for Wildlife website.

