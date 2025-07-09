Home / Sports

Tom Brady Gives Impassioned Speech Encouraging Everyone To Play Football

By Regina Sienra on July 9, 2025
Tom Brady in a football game playing for Patriots

Photo: ProShooter/Depositphotos

Tom Brady is widely regarded as the greatest American football player of all time. In his 23 seasons in the NFL, he won seven Super Bowls—six with the New England Patriots and one with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers—making him the most accomplished athlete in this sport. Given his legacy, the Patriots waived the four-year waiting period needed to induct him in their Hall of Fame. At his induction ceremony, Brady gave a powerful, evergreen speech for the ages about perseverance and teamwork.

Having spent two decades leading one of the most successful sports teams in history, Brady's insights resonate beyond football. “The foundation of a successful team, a family, or business is asking what you can do to support the mission,” he said in his speech. “Everyone was committed to winning. Everyone was selfless. Everyone was always asking, ‘What can I do to help the team win?’As the great John Wooden said, ‘Happiness begins where selfishness ends.’”

As the 199th overall pick out of 254 in the 2000 NFL draft, little was expected of Brady at the beginning of his professional career. However, he eventually rose to the very top, becoming a legend and being inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame in June 2024. His is the only induction ceremony to take place in a sold-out 65,000-person-capacity stadium—the one where Patriots play their home games.

Addressing the question he often gets asked about whether his children will play football, Brady said that he's going to support their dreams, whatever they are. However, he admits, he can't help but recommend it given what it adds to one's life.

“I would encourage everyone to play football for the simple reason that it is hard,” Brady says. “It’s hard when you’re young to wake up in the offseason at 6 a.m. to go train and workout, knowing that all your friends are sleeping in and eating pancakes. It’s hard when you’re on your way to practice, weighed down with all your gear, and it’s 90 degrees out, and all the other kids are at the pool or at the beach, and your body is already completely exhausted from workouts and two-a-days. It’s hard to throw, catch, block, and tackle, and hit kids when they’re way bigger and way more developed than you, only to go home that night, bruised and battered and strained, but knowing you have to show up again the next day for just the chance to try again.

“But understand this: life is hard. No matter who you are, there are bumps and hits and bruises along the way. And my advice is to prepare yourself because football lessons teach us that success and achievement come from overcoming adversity, and that team accomplishment far exceeds anyone’s individual goals. To be successful at anything, the truth is you don’t have to be special. You just have to be what most people aren’t. Consistent, determined, and willing to work for it. No shortcuts.”

Following his retirement in 2023, Brady's consistency and determination hasn't waivered. Now, the former NFL player brings his expertise to other ventures, such as a broadcasting career at Fox Sports, and as a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders, the WNBA team Las Vegas Aces, and the British soccer team Birmingham City—all of which have seen improvements or even championships since his arrival.

You can watch Brady's inspiring induction ceremony speech below. To stay up to date with him, follow Tom Brady on Instagram.

Watch Tom Brady's powerful Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony speech, including his remarks about why he encourages everyone to play football.

Sources: Tom Brady’s Patriots Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Speech; Tom Brady | The Patriots Hall of Fame

Related Articles:

Steve Carell Tells Graduates “Kindness Isn’t a Weakness” in Speech Packed With Life Advice

Conan O’Brien’s Mark Twain Prize Acceptance Speech Is a Masterful Tribute

Watch Taylor Swift Deliver an Inspiring Commencement Speech to ‘22 Graduates

Gisele Bündchen Pens Heartfelt Message to Husband Tom Brady After He Announces NFL Retirement

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Meet the First Female-Only Skateboarding Group in Ethiopia
82-Year-Old Powerlifting Grandma Is Proof That Strength Knows No Age
Olympic Medalist Katie Ledecky Shares What’s on Her Mind While Swimming for Gold
Track Star Turns a Fall Into a Somersault Over the Finish Line, Comes in First Place
Synchronized Indoor Skydiving Champions Perform Gravity-Defying Routine You Have To See
Cutting Edge Ballpark Design Is Inspired by an Armadillo To Help It Beat the Las Vegas Heat

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

55-Year-Old Surfer With Prosthetic Leg Conquers Massive Waves Around the World
Chilling POV Video Shows a Skier Falling Into a Glacial Crevasse in the France Alps
Foster + Partners Unveil Plans for Dramatic New Manchester United Stadium
Takashi Murakami Teams up With MLB to Release Limited Edition LA Dodgers and Chicago Cubs Collections
Blind Man “Watches” Live Sports in Real-Time With This Revolutionary Device
Skydiver Surprises His Parents by Video Calling Them as He Jumps From the Plane

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.