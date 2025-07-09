Tom Brady Gives Impassioned Speech Encouraging Everyone To Play Football

Tom Brady is widely regarded as the greatest American football player of all time. In his 23 seasons in the NFL, he won seven Super Bowls—six with the New England Patriots and one with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers—making him the most accomplished athlete in this sport. Given his legacy, the Patriots waived the four-year waiting period needed to induct him in their Hall of Fame. At his induction ceremony, Brady gave a powerful, evergreen speech for the ages about perseverance and teamwork.

Having spent two decades leading one of the most successful sports teams in history, Brady's insights resonate beyond football. “The foundation of a successful team, a family, or business is asking what you can do to support the mission,” he said in his speech. “Everyone was committed to winning. Everyone was selfless. Everyone was always asking, ‘What can I do to help the team win?’As the great John Wooden said, ‘Happiness begins where selfishness ends.’”

As the 199th overall pick out of 254 in the 2000 NFL draft, little was expected of Brady at the beginning of his professional career. However, he eventually rose to the very top, becoming a legend and being inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame in June 2024. His is the only induction ceremony to take place in a sold-out 65,000-person-capacity stadium—the one where Patriots play their home games.

Addressing the question he often gets asked about whether his children will play football, Brady said that he's going to support their dreams, whatever they are. However, he admits, he can't help but recommend it given what it adds to one's life.

“I would encourage everyone to play football for the simple reason that it is hard,” Brady says. “It’s hard when you’re young to wake up in the offseason at 6 a.m. to go train and workout, knowing that all your friends are sleeping in and eating pancakes. It’s hard when you’re on your way to practice, weighed down with all your gear, and it’s 90 degrees out, and all the other kids are at the pool or at the beach, and your body is already completely exhausted from workouts and two-a-days. It’s hard to throw, catch, block, and tackle, and hit kids when they’re way bigger and way more developed than you, only to go home that night, bruised and battered and strained, but knowing you have to show up again the next day for just the chance to try again.

“But understand this: life is hard. No matter who you are, there are bumps and hits and bruises along the way. And my advice is to prepare yourself because football lessons teach us that success and achievement come from overcoming adversity, and that team accomplishment far exceeds anyone’s individual goals. To be successful at anything, the truth is you don’t have to be special. You just have to be what most people aren’t. Consistent, determined, and willing to work for it. No shortcuts.”

Following his retirement in 2023, Brady's consistency and determination hasn't waivered. Now, the former NFL player brings his expertise to other ventures, such as a broadcasting career at Fox Sports, and as a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders, the WNBA team Las Vegas Aces, and the British soccer team Birmingham City—all of which have seen improvements or even championships since his arrival.

You can watch Brady's inspiring induction ceremony speech below. To stay up to date with him, follow Tom Brady on Instagram.

Watch Tom Brady's powerful Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony speech, including his remarks about why he encourages everyone to play football.

