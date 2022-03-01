Home / Photography

Photographer Finds Galaxies and Stars in Swirling Reflection of Gasoline Puddles

By Margherita Cole on March 1, 2022
Gasoline Space Photos by Juha Tanhua

When we want to gaze at stars, our first instinct is to look up, not down. However, it was on the ground that Finnish photographer Juhua Tanhua discovered an interesting phenomenon that resembled a galaxy from above. He takes innovative photos of gasoline puddles on asphalt, which mimic the lights, colors, and forms of space.

“When I was parking my car in Fellman Park in Lahti City to take some photos to the newspaper, I noticed that next to my car there was an oil spill on the asphalt and it looked a little bit like northern lights,” Tanhua tells My Modern Met. “I took a couple of photos and forgot the whole thing. Months later, I found that photo again and began walking in parking lots after rain to take pictures of these oil spills.”

Tanhua has been capturing gasoline puddle galaxies for 17 years now and continues to be fascinated by the unpredictability of his subject and the ways it can be interpreted. “I don't point my camera up to the sky, but down to the asphalt in broad daylight,” he says. “It's not space above us, it's space under our feet. Oil and gasoline and maybe even windshield washer fluid mix with rain to create ‘oil paintings' under cars.”

Scroll down to see more exquisite photographs by Tanhua.

Finnish photographer Juha Tanhua takes photos of gasoline and oil puddles on asphalt.

Gasoline Space Photos by Juha Tanhua

He discovered that these images resemble photographs of galaxies and stars.

Gasoline Space Photos by Juha TanhuaGasoline Space Photos by Juha TanhuaGasoline Space Photos by Juha TanhuaGasoline Space Photos by Juha TanhuaGasoline Space Photos by Juha TanhuaGasoline Space Photos by Juha TanhuaJuha Tanhua: Website

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Juha Tanhua.

Related Articles:

Edible Space Photos Created with Pancakes, Peppercorns, and Other Everyday Ingredients

Impossibly Crowded Aerial Photos Explore Urban Spaces and Human Intervention [Interview]

Astonishing Photos of Super Typhoon Trami Taken From Outer Space

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. When she’s not writing, Margherita continues to develop her creative practice in sequential art.
Read all posts from Margherita Cole
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Photographer Explores Tbilisi’s Mysterious Underground Soviet-Era City
Heartbreaking Side-by-Side Photo Collages Reveal Stark Differences of Children Around the World
Stunning Photos Reveal the Architectural Interiors Hidden Within Classical Instruments
Photographer Reveals What Goes on Behind the Scenes of His Stylishly Surreal Photos
Right Now There’s a Jupiter-Size Plasma Tree on the Sun
13 Astrophotographers Capturing the Awe-Inspiring Wonders of the Galaxy

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Dramatic Photos of Modernist Church Interiors Capture the Beauty of “Sacred Spaces”
Fashionable Females Lost and Found in Dreamy Storybook Photos [Interview]
Photographer Creates Ultra Detailed 300-Megapixel Image of the Sun With Photos Captured in His Backyard
Free Online Talk Explores the Artistry of Rodney Smith’s Whimsical Fashion Photography
Best of 2021: Top 50 Photographs From Around the World
Illustrated Cloud Creatures Creep Through Rural Landscapes Like Gigantic Ghosts

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.