Home / Funny

College Professor Belts Out Emo Songs To Wake up Sleeping Students at His Lectures

By Regina Sienra on November 4, 2024

A student falling asleep during a lecture is the plight of many professors. Some don't address it; some call them out; others go as far as abruptly asking the snoozing student a question about the topic being taught. College professor Matthew Pittman at University of Tennessee, Knoxville, had an even better idea, one that seems to show his age. Instead of simply calling out the name of his slumbering students or asking them a question to resume the lesson, he decided to belt out emo and pop-punk lyrics to wake them up.

In a video shared by Pittman himself, the professor can be seen startling three of his students with his musicality. The first, sitting in the front row, causes the teacher to belt out “Fall for You” by Secondhand Serenade, with Pittman pushing his grown-out hair to his face to evoke an emo hairstyle. In another clip, a student is woken up by Pittman singing Green Day's “Basket Case,” who cheekily chooses the lyrics “Do you have the time to listen to me whine / About nothing and everything all at once?”

Most dramatically, Pittman wakes up a student by bringing out a megaphone to sing Blink-182's “I Miss You.” The other students, rather than being puzzled, seem to love the bit, with one even saying, “That was cute.” When praised online about how seamlessly he’s able to return to the topic, he admitted that he does lose his train of thought sometimes.

Pittman, an assistant professor of advertising and public relations, is described as “an expert in social media strategies, green advertising, and sustainability campaigns.” If there's any indication, his clever ideas have not only caught the eyes (and ears) of students at the UTK Social Media Class, but also all of social media, especially those who grew up listening to emo music and love seeing it introduced to new people.

“He's not just a professor… he's an EDUCATOR,” says one TikTok commenter. Another viewer adds, “One may wear a suit, but the elder emo heart never dies.”

This is Matthew Pittman, a college professor at University of Tennessee, Knoxville.

He has gained attention online for his unconventional methods of incorporating music into his lectures.

@kkenziegreene Replying to @Stacy my #professor clearly loves to give extra credit #collegelife #college #collegeinfo #utk #tennessee #collegeprofessor #howtocollege #collegestudent ♬ original sound – KENZIE GREENE

He's recently gone viral for waking up sleeping students by belting out emo songs.

@matthewcpittman #emomusic is good for #wakingup #tired #collegestudents #collegeclass #sleepingstudent #collegestudent #emomusicchallenge #greenday #blink182 #secondhandserenade #fallforyou #basketcase #90smusic ♬ original sound – Professor Pittman

But that's not the only way he uses music in his lecture halls. He's given students the option of walking out to 90s hip hop…

…and he's also made them choose between performing a 15-second dance or handing in a 15,000-word paper.

Matthew Pittman: Instagram | TikTok

Related Articles:

College Professor Offers to Take Care of Doctoral Student’s Kid After She Couldn’t Find a Babysitter

Professor Asks Students To Send Photos of Their Dogs Doing Homework and Whole Internet Joins In

Viral Video of Physics Professor Shows the Lengths He Goes to to Make Science Fun

Teacher Celebrates Her Students’ Creativity with a Dress Made from Their Art

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Danison Fronda
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Guy Dresses up as Jesus for Halloween Atop a Hovering Cloud and Hands Out Bread to People in Need
“Gangster Granny” Shows Off Cheeky Couples Costume With Her Partner
Parent Asks Redditors to Photoshop Massive Yakuza Tattoo on Their Toddler’s Back and They Delivered
Cowboy Father and Son Offer Horse Rides to Two Tourists Who Had Never Seen These Animals in Real Life
Students in the Philippines Create and Wear Funny “Anti-Cheating Hats” to School Exams
Watch Botswana’s President React to 2,492-Carat Diamond, the Second-Largest Diamond Ever Found

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Family Hula Hoop Game Caught in Video Sparks Debate About “Male vs. Female Intelligence”
Funny “LinkedIn Lyrics” Turns People’s Names Into the Words to Your Favorite Songs
Hilarious TikTok Trend Shows Why Amateur Athletes Didn’t Make the Olympic Cut
Stealthy Cat’s GPS Tracker Shows It “Secretly” Trails Dog and Owner
“Low Cost Cosplay” Creator Turns Himself Into Famous Pop Culture Characters With Unexpected Items
Actor Hannibal Buress Hired a Lookalike To Attend a Movie Premiere for Him

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.