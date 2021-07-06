Bindi Irwin Introduces Baby Daughter to Adorable Group of Baby Kangaroos

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chandler Powell (@chandlerpowell)

Ever since the celebrated Steve Irwin passed away in 2006, his family has been carrying on his legacy. His son and daughter, Robert Irwin and Bindi Irwin, are both conservationists at Australia Zoo. And now, Bindi and her husband Chandler Powell recently welcomed their own baby girl into the world—Grace Warrior Irwin Powell. And the young family hasn’t wasted any time introducing the little one to wildlife.

Little Grace met a koala when she was 2 months old, but now that she’s a little older, she got to meet another of Australia’s native species. Over the weekend, Chandler shared an adorable photo of his wife Bindi and their 3-month-old daughter getting acquainted with a group of baby kangaroos. “Introducing our Australia Zoo kangaroo joey to our human joey,” Chandler wrote. “Grace absolutely loved meeting the littlest roos with her mama.”

While protected and supported on her mother’s knee, baby Grace seems totally fascinated by one particular joey, who gently approaches her. The sweet moment is hopefully just one of many, as we’re sure Grace will grow up to love animals just as much as her mom, dad, and grandfather.

The Irwins have always been open in sharing snapshots of their fascinating lives as wildlife conservationists. However, understandably, Bindi recently revealed that she’s taking some time off from social media to simply enjoy some time with her loved ones. “I’m taking a break from social media and most of my work in the public eye for a month to be with my beautiful daughter and my wonderful family,” she wrote. “I feel tremendously grateful to share our life and conservation work with you, but I need some time to focus on the happiness that is my family (both human and animal).”

You can still keep up with the Irwin family adventures via Chandler’s Instagram. Check out the cute photo of baby Grace meeting kangaroos below.

The adorable baby girl has also met a koala!

Last week, the proud parents revealed the opening of a special bird garden dedicated to their daughter.

