Actress Katherine Heigl Creates Incredible Paintings and Mixed Media Art

Most of us know actress Katherine Heigl for her work on Grey's Anatomy or her starring roles in films like Knocked Up and 27 Dresses. Most recently, she was on screen as Tully in Netflix's popular Firefly Lane, which she also executive produced. But did you also know that Heigl is an avid painter, spending upwards of four to five hours a day in her art studio?

Fans of Heigl's know that she occasionally posts some of her artistic ventures on Instagram, including stunning collages in her journal and glimpses of her paintings. But when the actress' husband Josh Kelley posted a photo of her working in her art studio, we knew that we had to reach out and learn more about her artistic passion.

“I’ve always loved to draw and have gone through stints where I was sketching in charcoal daily and then put my pencils down and didn’t pick them up again for years,” Heigl shares with My Modern Met. “I started with charcoal drawings, and I’d say over the last five years, have dived into everything from watercolor to acrylic to oil to alcohol ink…Honestly, you name it, I’ve tried it. My favorite subjects to paint are portraits and animals. I’ve been experimenting lately with combining the two.”

Her vibrant art clearly demonstrates that her creative talents aren't limited to the acting world. And by indulging in a creative outlet that is different from the one she built her career upon, Heigl is giving herself an opportunity to explore and experiment without the prying eyes of the public.

“It’s giving me a fresh perspective on all the things one can so easily take for granted. The way the horizon lights up at dusk. The colors of the leaves in September,” she explains. “The brightness of spring buds. The gentle look in my old dog's eyes. The wonder on my little boy's face. The dreaminess in my teenager's gaze.

“I’ve spent so much of my life analyzing human nature and have now found a way to take what I’ve learned and analyze the subtleties of the world around me and those in it. Art has really broadened my perspective on both.”

We're thrilled to be able to exclusively share some of her finished work and hope that Heigl will continue to do so with the public as she pursues her passion for the visual arts.

Not only is Katherine Heigl an extraordinary actress, but she's also a talented visual artist.

Spending upwards of 5 hours a day in her art studio when not on set, Heigl experiments in a variety of mediums, from charcoal to watercolor and oil paints.

“I think it’s important for everyone to nourish their creativity in one way or another. We were all born with imaginative minds, and we all respond to the world around us in unique and creative ways.”

