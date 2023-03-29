Home / Entertainment / Music

Watch Kelly Clarkson and Pink Sing Together at the iHeartRadio Music Awards

By Regina Sienra on March 29, 2023

Kelly Clarkson and Pink are not only incredibly talented pop singers, they are good friends, too. That's why it's always a marvel to see them perform together, as their chemistry enhances their harmonies every time they take the stage side by side. The latest, and one of the most powerful of these occasions, took place at the iHeartRadio Awards on Sunday, March 27, as Clarkson performed a haunting rendition of one of Pink's songs before being joined by the singer in a duet.

As a tribute to Pink, who was bound to receive the Icon award,  Clarkson sang the first verses of Pink's “Just Give Me a Reason.” Instead of following the dance pop sounds of the hit song, Clarkson's version was slower and evocative, as she was accompanied by a dozen violinists. Pink, who had been watching from her seat, rose with her own microphone in hand and walked to the stage to join Clarkson, making the crowd cheer in excitement.

Clarkson eventually walked off, leaving Pink to sing a medley of her songs “What About Us” and “Who Knew.” As she was joined by back up dancers, Pink turned the ceremony into a party, true to the nature of her cheerful and inspiring music.

Moments before Clarkson took the stage, Pink was honored by yet another music legend—Pat Benatar. The “Love Is a Battlefield” singer was joined by her husband and guitarist Neil Giraldo in a rendition of “Just Like a Pill,” which matched the rock energy of the 2002 single.

Touched by the tributes she got from two fabulous singers, Pink used her acceptance speech to give them a shout out. “It has been said that miracles are often associated with icons and Kelly Clarkson singing with me and Pat Benatar singing one of my songs, two of the greatest voices alive, being onstage doing what I love with people that I love, with all my heart … this feels like a Christmas miracle,” said Pink, who also performed her new single “Trustfall” that evening.

Pink is currently promoting Trustfall, her ninth studio album, and will go on tour later this year. As for Clarkson, she has just announced her new album and a Las Vegas residency, giving fans of both plenty of chances to catch them live.

