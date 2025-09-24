Miniature Retro-Style Kodak Camera Keychain Sells Out in 8 Minutes

In Greek mythology, a chimera is a monumental beast, a hybrid between two or more different creatures. It’s an apt description for Kodak’s new miniature Charmera, which, in a playful reference to its namesake, combines retro photography, nostalgia, and the cuteness of a key charm.

Released on September 17, 2025, the Charmera is a clever reimagining of the KODAK Fling, first launched as a throwaway, portable camera in 1987. This new iteration of the camera takes that portability to the next level, shrinking its size so much that some four Charmeras can fit in a single hand. Adding to its allure are the product’s multiple colorways, spanning technicolored stripes, a vibrant red, an ocean blue, and even Bauhaus-inspired geometrical patterns.

As a nod to contemporary tastes and trends, Charmeras are packaged as blind boxes, with one special edition that consumers have a 1/48 chance of receiving (spoiler: the secret Charmera boasts a transparent shell, allowing you to see its internal hardware). Accompanying each camera is also a key ring, encouraging photographers to capture moments on the go.

Aside from its visual appeal, the Charmera is far from merely a collector’s item; it also fulfills a practical purpose. Unlike its predecessor, the Charmera can be used several times, thanks to its digital image sensor that can capture both still photographs and video recordings. Seven types of vintage filters can be applied while shooting, alongside four Kodak-branded frames and a date stamp feature. Transferring these photographs is equally intuitive, requiring only a USB-C port, a micro SD card, and another device upon which to receive the images.

Being so tiny, it should come as no surprise that the photographs shot on Charmeras are fairly low-resolution. That, of course, is part of the intrigue—after all, retro aesthetics have ballooned in popularity, especially amongst younger generations.

“It’s not just about the classic looks, the Kodak Charmera also brings the vibe from the inside out,” Kodak writes of the product. “With built-in photo frames featuring vintage elements like the Kodak icons and film-style borders, every shot gets that iconic, nostalgic touch—no editing needed.”

Impressively, the Charmera sold out within eight minutes, according to USA Today. It’s unclear when there will be a restock, so stay updated via the Kodak website.

Kodak: Website | Instagram

All images via Kodak.

