World’s First Waterproof Self-Flying Camera Can Capture All the Action at Sea

Over the past decade, drones have become increasingly easy to maneuver, allowing amateurs and professionals alike to take images from angles that were once impossible. At the forefront of this movement, HOVERAir is known for its compact, foldable drones. And now, they’re branching out with the HOVERAir AQUA.

Touted as the “first waterproof self-flying camera,” HOVERAir AQUA is now available on Indiegogo. This new model brings all the best aspects of HOVERAir’s self-flying drones to the water. So if you ever wanted to film yourself partaking in water sports or get a third-person view of your yacht party, this drone is for you.

HOVERAir AQUA combines AI-powered tracking, a waterproof case, and a compact design into one package that makes it easy to use. Unlike traditional drones, it doesn’t require a remote, which means you can keep your hands free to maneuver a jet ski, paddle a kayak, or surf a wave. To control the drone, HOVERAir has introduced an accessory worn on the user’s arm, which can control takeoff, landing, recording, mode selection, and remote recall. The drone also includes a virtual tether that will call the drone back to the user if it moves beyond a preset distance.

Every detail of the HOVERAir AQUA has been waterproofed, from the hydrophobic coating on the lens to the corrosion-resistant titanium screws. Importantly, it also has an internal buoyancy structure to ensure that it won’t sink. These factors, coupled with wave detection radar and the ability to launch directly from the water, make it a drone perfectly built for a day at sea.

Thanks to an integrated preview screen, you’ll be able to review footage immediately. It also boasts an impressive chase speed of 34 miles per hour, meaning it can easily follow action on the water. All of this, including 23 minutes of flight time, 125 GB of built-in storage, level 7 wind protection, and over 15 flight modes, makes HOVERAir AQUA the new go-to gear for capturing water adventures.

HOVERAir AQUA is available for pre-order on Indiegogo until September 21, 2025, with an estimated delivery date of December 2025. With early bird pricing at $999 still available, it’s a great deal for anyone who loves capturing memorable action on the water.

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by HOVERAir.

