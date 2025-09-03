My Modern Met independently selects innovative art and design items. We may earn commissions on purchases made through our links. Learn more.

Home / Photography / Photography Gear

World’s First Waterproof Self-Flying Camera Can Capture All the Action at Sea

By Jessica Stewart on September 3, 2025

HOVERAir AQUA

Over the past decade, drones have become increasingly easy to maneuver, allowing amateurs and professionals alike to take images from angles that were once impossible. At the forefront of this movement, HOVERAir is known for its compact, foldable drones. And now, they’re branching out with the HOVERAir AQUA.

Touted as the “first waterproof self-flying camera,” HOVERAir AQUA is now available on Indiegogo. This new model brings all the best aspects of HOVERAir’s self-flying drones to the water. So if you ever wanted to film yourself partaking in water sports or get a third-person view of your yacht party, this drone is for you.

HOVERAir AQUA combines AI-powered tracking, a waterproof case, and a compact design into one package that makes it easy to use. Unlike traditional drones, it doesn’t require a remote, which means you can keep your hands free to maneuver a jet ski, paddle a kayak, or surf a wave. To control the drone, HOVERAir has introduced an accessory worn on the user’s arm, which can control takeoff, landing, recording, mode selection, and remote recall. The drone also includes a virtual tether that will call the drone back to the user if it moves beyond a preset distance.

Every detail of the HOVERAir AQUA has been waterproofed, from the hydrophobic coating on the lens to the corrosion-resistant titanium screws. Importantly, it also has an internal buoyancy structure to ensure that it won’t sink. These factors, coupled with wave detection radar and the ability to launch directly from the water, make it a drone perfectly built for a day at sea.

Thanks to an integrated preview screen, you’ll be able to review footage immediately. It also boasts an impressive chase speed of 34 miles per hour, meaning it can easily follow action on the water. All of this, including 23 minutes of flight time, 125 GB of built-in storage, level 7 wind protection, and over 15 flight modes, makes HOVERAir AQUA the new go-to gear for capturing water adventures.

HOVERAir AQUA is available for pre-order on Indiegogo until September 21, 2025, with an estimated delivery date of December 2025. With early bird pricing at $999 still available, it’s a great deal for anyone who loves capturing memorable action on the water.

HOVERAir AQUA, the first waterproof self-flying camera, is now available for pre-order on Indiegogo.

HOVERAir AQUA

The hands-free device combines AI-powered tracking, a waterproof case, and a compact design in one package that makes it easy to use.

HOVERAir AQUA

HOVERAir AQUA

The buoyant drone can take off from the water without risk of sinking.

HOVERAir AQUA

With over 15 flight modes and a top speed of 34 miles per hour, HOVERAir AQUA is designed to capture all the action on the water.

HOVERAir: Website | Facebook | Instagram | Indiegogo

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by HOVERAir.

Related Articles:

22 Crazy Perspective Photos Taken With a GoPro Camera

Guy Invents an Instax Drone Camera That Takes Instant Aerial Photos

DJI Unveils Mavic Mini Compact Drone That Fits in the Palm of Your Hand

Wearable Drone Flies off Your Wrist to Snap a Photo and Boomerangs Back

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Staff Editor and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book "Street Art Stories Roma" and most recently contributed to "Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini." You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
Read all posts from Jessica Stewart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Melissa de Nobrega
Danison Fronda
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Demi Lang
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Floor Geibels
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Dimitra Milan
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Leica Collaborates With Moncler for a Limited-Edition Runway-Ready Instant Camera
This Ergonomic Grip Turns Your Mobile Phone Into a Professional Camera
The 6 Best Photography Backdrops of 2024
6 Best Camera Bags for Travel in 2024
Super Telephoto Camera Lets You Capture HD Wildlife Photos and Videos With Your Smartphone
Polaroid Honors Jean-Michel Basquiat With Vivid Camera and Film Collection

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

This Pocket-Sized Flying Camera Is an Easy Entry Into Using a Drone
Leica Releases Hybrid Camera That Can Print Photos and Save Them Digitally
Reuben Wu Shows the Power of the iPhone 15 Pro Max With Stunning Photos in the Desert
Polaroid Releases New I-2 Camera With Manual Controls For More Creative Capabilities
Classic ‘Contax G2’ Camera Is Given a Very Colorful Makeover
Innovative Device Lets You Turn Your Smartphone Into a Smart Telescope

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.