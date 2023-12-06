Kodak’s New $5K Super 8 Camera Fuses Vintage and Modern Technology

A new generation of photographers and videographers is set to make Super 8 film their own. While art filmmaking has never forsaken the medium, its allure is perfectly tailored for a resurgence in a nostalgic climate. From Super 8 wedding videographers to film students, its fans are multiplying. Kodak—the iconic camera company who made many vintage movie cameras back in the day—is getting back in the game with a new Super 8 camera fusing modern and vintage technology. Their new Super 8 model will retail for $5,495, and is available on a “wait and request” basis.

The camera is the product of years of innovation by Kodak. It combines many of the features beloved in older cameras, including the iconic hand-held shape and varying crank speeds. However, these are fused with modern amenities, such as an LCD screen to view as you shoot and digital audio-recording technology. Those who purchase the camera will receive the kit in a Pelican hard case. The camera boasts a 6 mm f1.2 lens which provides wide angles. It is also interchangeable with other c-mount lenses. A pistol grip and trigger are just like the cameras of old, but the micro-USB charger is a modern addition.

One can load the camera with the included KODAK TRI-X Black & White Reversal Film 7266. Other Super 8 cartridges are available on the market, including Kodak's own Vision3 Color Negative stocks. The camera also offers an extended gate to maximize the film area. The 16:9 widescreen extended gate produces an 11% larger image than usual, while the 14:9 matches other forms of modern media and fits today's screens well. Preview what the film is capturing as the camera rolls on the LCD screen—a combination which truly melds the analog and digital approaches to filmmaking.

Though it may seem pricey for beginners at $5,495, the camera is sure to be popular with professional filmmakers across industries as well as lucky hobbyists. Kodak will be producing the cameras incrementally based on interest. Those who are interested can sign up online. “Kodak will contact customers in sign-up order when a camera is available for purchase in your region,” the website states. Meanwhile, for those interested in exploring the world of Super 8, vintage cameras are currently available and more affordable on eBay.

This Kodak Super 8 camera fuses modern LCD and audio technology with the nostalgic charm of Super 8 movie film for an exciting new camera product.

h/t: [PetaPixel]

Related Articles:

https://mymodernmet.com/ty-o-neil-reno-rodeo-vintage-lens/

Learn How the Affordable Kodak Brownie Camera Made Photography Accessible

Panasonic Announces Its First Full-Frame Mirrorless Camera with 6K Video

Leica Unveils the SL2 Full-Frame Mirrorless Camera That Shoots 5K Video