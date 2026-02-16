Home / Inspiring / Good News

Kristen Stewart Saves Historic LA Theater From Shutting Down, Plans To Restore It

By Eva Baron on February 16, 2026

 

Nearly two years ago, the historic Highland Theatre in Los Angeles shut its doors less than a week before its 100th anniversary, unable to bounce back from the COVID-19 pandemic. The space, which was designed by noted architect Lewis Arthur Smith and once hosted vaudeville performances, was all but abandoned and dilapidated—until Kristen Stewart swooped in.

“I didn’t realize I was looking for a theater until this place came to my attention,” Stewart said in a recent interview with Architectural Digest. “Then it was like a gunshot went off and the race was on. I ran toward it with everything I had.”

By purchasing the property, Stewart hopes not only to restore the Highland Theatre itself, but to radically reimagine it as a space for the surrounding LA community. After all, the city is close to the actor’s heart, considering she grew up in the San Fernando Valley with parents who worked in the film industry. She has staunchly advocated for her hometown throughout her career, in particular through her consistent support of the Downtown Women’s Center. Still, she recognizes that LA and its film industry must evolve, and she hopes that the updated Highland Theatre can offer a timely solution.

“The narrow path that’s been forged has to be broadened, not by tokenized diversity but by doing things really differently,” Stewart continued. “We can’t keep making the same movie over and over again. And we can’t turn our backs on the people who are most in need.”

Though parts of the three-story theater, such as its striking mezzanine and stage, remain partially intact, the restoration effort won’t be an easy feat. Either way, it’s a challenge that Stewart is prepared to face, believing that the building will offer a perfect hub for movie screenings and other public community events.

“There are so many beautiful details that need to be restored,” Stewart said. “I think there’s a way to bring the building back to life in a way that embraces its history but also brings something new to the neighborhood and something new to the whole LA film community. That’s the point—new ideas.”

In her purchase, Stewart joins other Hollywood luminaries as an LA theater owner. Quentin Tarantino, for instance, owns two movie theaters, including New Beverly Cinema and the Vista Theatre. In 2024, a coalition of filmmakers led by Jason Reitman also bought the historic Village Theatre in Westwood.

“This project is about creating a new school and restructuring our processes, finding a better way forward. We want to make it a family affair, something for the community,” Stewart concluded. “It’s not just for pretentious Hollywood cinephiles.”

LA’s historic Highland Theatre shut down nearly two years ago, just shy of its 100th birthday. Kristin Stewart purchased the abandoned building with hopes not just to restore it, but reimagine it.

Kristen Stewart at the 2026 WWD Style Awards.

Kristen Stewart at the 2026 WWD Style Awards. (Photo: Kevin Paul via Wikimedia Commons, CC 4.0)

 

