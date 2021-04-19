Home / Crafts / Woodworking

Free Software Lets You Easily Create Complex Japanese Wood Joinery

By Arnesia Young on April 19, 2021

Tsugite Japanese Joinery Software

Traditional Japanese carpentry employs a variety of ancient techniques that allow wooden structures to be built without the use of any nails, screws, adhesives, or modern power tools. To the Western observer, that may seem far from structurally sound; however, there are many buildings constructed using traditional Japanese wood joinery methods that have stood for hundreds of years. One of the most difficult parts of the task is carving the complex wooden joints by hand so that they fit together perfectly like the pieces of a puzzle.

To make this ancient craft more accessible, a team of researchers from Tokyo University has developed an ingenious free 3D modeling software called Tsugite that allows users to create custom wooden joints that can be manufactured using a CNC milling machine. Tsugite is named after the Japanese word for joinery and is “an interactive system for designing and fabricating wood joints for frame structures.” Designed for both experienced 3D designers and newbies alike, it allows you to craft functional wooden structures such as chairs, tables, and other common household furniture in minutes. With no glue, nails, or power tools necessary, the final product can be easily assembled and disassembled, then later reused or recycled.

The 3D modeling software offers both manual editing and gallery mode. When using manual editing mode, the more experienced user can design their own custom joints while receiving real-time graphical feedback as to the soundness, feasibility, and structure of the joint. In gallery mode, the user simply views and selects from a variety of pre-calculated joints. The possibilities for exploration and innovation are endless, so you can be crafting your own unique wooden pieces in no time.

Tsugite is free for all personal and non-commercial use. To find out more about the free 3D modeling software, visit the project website and follow it on Instagram.

Researchers from Tokyo University have developed a free 3D modeling software that creates intricate wooden joints.

Tsugite Japanese Joinery SoftwareTsugite Japanese Woodworking SoftwareTsugite Japanese Joinery Software

Called Tsugite after the Japanese word for joinery, it employs ancient Japanese joinery techniques to craft wooden structures without any nails or glue.

Tsugite Japanese Woodworking SoftwareTsugite Japanese Joinery SoftwareTsugite Japanese Joinery Software

The designs created with the software can be manufactured with a CNC milling machine, which allows anyone to construct unique wooden designs in just minutes.

Tsugite Japanese Woodworking SoftwareTsugite Japanese Joinery SoftwareTsugite Japanese Woodworking Software

Have a more detailed look at the fascinating process!

Tsugite: WebsiteInstagramYouTube
h/t: [Spoon & Tamago]

All images via Tsugite.

Related Articles:

Woodworker Crafts Amazing “Broken” Furniture That Looks Like It Belongs in a Cartoon

This Elegant Kitchen Cabinet Lets You Perfectly Store All of Your Kitchenware in Style

Woodworker Creates Impossible Floating Tables That Will Make You Question Everything

‘World’s Largest Chest of Drawers’ Is the Perfect Entrance to America’s Largest Furniture Store

Arnesia Young

Arnesia Young is a contributing writer for My Modern Met and an aspiring art historian. She holds a BA in Art History and Curatorial Studies with a minor in Design from Brigham Young University. With a love and passion for the arts, culture, and all things creative, she finds herself intrigued by the creative process and is constantly seeking new ways to explore and understand it.
Read all posts from Arnesia Young
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Floating Cat Shelves Are a Stylish Way To Entertain Your Feline Friends
12-Foot-Wide Mattress Is Large Enough To Fit the Whole Family and Then Some
Artist Transforms Ordinary Wooden Benches Into Dynamic Curling Works of Art
20 Chairs Designed by Architects Compared To the Buildings They Are Famous For
Artisans Hand-Carve Incredible 3D Wood Art To Keep Traditional Wood Carving Techniques Alive
This Giant Kotatsu Futon Is Big Enough to Keep Your Entire Family Warm This Winter

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

This Elegant Kitchen Cabinet Lets You Perfectly Store All of Your Kitchenware in Style
Ingenious Bed Frame Has a Place for Cats to Play While Their Humans Rest
IKEA Launches ‘Buy Back’ Program Offering Huge Discounts for Your Old Furniture
This Heated Kotatsu Desk Keeps You Warm and Cozy While Working From Home
Floating Color-Changing Cloud Lamps That Sync to Your Music
Artist Carves ‘Terminator’ Pipe and Arnold Schwarzenegger Asks to Buy It

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.