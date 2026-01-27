Home / Classes / Academy

Carry on the Long Tradition of Landscape Art When You Enroll in These Online Classes

By Sara Barnes on January 27, 2026

Landscape Art Classes on My Modern Met Academy

Landscape drawing and painting have long held a place in art history. Traversing throughout centuries and art movements, there’s an innate human desire to depict the world we see. It’s an easily accessible subject matter that is ever-changing, allowing us unlimited possibilities for making art. Contemporary artists take full advantage of this genre, utilizing a variety of techniques and approaches to express landscapes. If you’ve been wanting to try this type of art, you’re in luck. My Modern Met Academy, our e-learning platform, has a variety of landscape art classes so you can learn online.

The classes offered on My Modern Met Academy cover many techniques and landscape types. If you’re interested in painting them, Victoria Beyer’s comprehensive Introduction to Watercolor Painting is a realistic approach to the subject matter. At the same time, classes like Elyse Dodge’s Acrylic Landscapes: Reimagining Mountains as Polygons and Luiza Niechoda’s Acrylic Painting Masterclass: Explore Color & Abstract Landscape Painting offer abstract perspectives.

You can also learn to draw landscapes in two different ways. With the instruction of Sam Gillett, you’ll understand how to sketch a valley, a river, and a house using freehand perspective. His course, aptly titled Freehand Perspective Drawing for Beginners: Architecture and Landscapes, will have you throw out the reference photo and draw using guidelines and intuition. Demi Lang, in contrast, depicts the urban landscape in her beloved course Architectural Illustration for Everyone: Draw Buildings in Ink and Colored Pencil using precision and fine, exacting details.

These classes are only available through My Modern Met Academy. Enroll in them today.

Carry on the long tradition of landscape art when you enroll in these drawing and painting classes on My Modern Met Academy.

 

Introduction to Watercolor Painting

Watercolor Painting by Victoria Beyer

Watercolor Painting by Victoria Beyer

Learn all the skills necessary to begin using watercolor paint. Discover everything from wet-on-wet to dry brushing, and create two watercolor paintings—a landscape and a still life. Enroll here.

 

Acrylic Landscapes: Reimagining Mountains as Polygons

Polygon Landscapes by Elyse Dodge

Polygon Landscapes by Elyse Dodge

Transform majestic mountains into colorful, low-poly forms with the help of contemporary acrylic painter Elyse Dodge. Enroll here.

 

Acrylic Painting Masterclass: Explore Color & Abstract Landscape Painting

Pixelated Landscapes by Luiza Niechoda

Pixelated Landscapes by Luiza Niechoda

Dive into contemporary landscape painting using acrylics with artist Luiza Niechoda. Enroll here.

 

Freehand Perspective Drawing for Beginners: Architecture and Landscapes

Freehand Perspective Drawing by Sam Gillett

Freehand Perspective Drawing by Sam Gillett

Throw out the reference photo and start sketching beautiful landscapes and architecture when you master the art of freehand perspective. Enroll here.

 

Architectural Illustration for Everyone: Draw Buildings in Ink and Colored Pencil

Architectural Illustration by Demi Lang

Architectural Illustration by Demi Lang

Master the art of architectural illustration with Demi Lang. Enroll here.

 

My Modern Met Academy: Website | Facebook | Instagram | Pinterest 

Related Articles:

Bring Cityscapes to Life With My Modern Met Academy’s Newest Online Class

3 Online Portrait Drawing Classes Teaching Distinctly Different Ways To Draw the Face

Deepen Your Understanding of Art With These Pairs of Online Creative Courses

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met, Manager of My Modern Met Store, and co-host of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled "Embroidered Life" that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Anna Sokolova
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Cozy up With a Winter Craft When You Enroll in an Online Class
3 Online Portrait Drawing Classes Teaching Distinctly Different Ways To Draw the Face
Learn How To Hand Letter Your New Year’s Resolutions in This Online Class
Start the Year Creatively With 10% Off These Online Art Classes
These Online Art Classes Make Great Last-Minute Gifts (And They’re on Sale)
Deepen Your Understanding of Art With These Pairs of Online Creative Courses

More on My Modern Met

5 Foundational Online Art Classes to Jumpstart Your New Year’s Resolutions
Save 25% on All Creative Classes During My Modern Met Academy’s Black Friday Sale
Add Some Color to Your Life With These 3 Online Art Classes
Break Free of Your Creative Slump With These Online Art Classes
Artist Who’s Been Painting for 20 Years Shares Her Inspiring Journey [Interview]
Bring Cityscapes to Life With My Modern Met Academy’s Newest Online Class

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.