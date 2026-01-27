Carry on the Long Tradition of Landscape Art When You Enroll in These Online Classes

Landscape drawing and painting have long held a place in art history. Traversing throughout centuries and art movements, there’s an innate human desire to depict the world we see. It’s an easily accessible subject matter that is ever-changing, allowing us unlimited possibilities for making art. Contemporary artists take full advantage of this genre, utilizing a variety of techniques and approaches to express landscapes. If you’ve been wanting to try this type of art, you’re in luck. My Modern Met Academy, our e-learning platform, has a variety of landscape art classes so you can learn online.

The classes offered on My Modern Met Academy cover many techniques and landscape types. If you’re interested in painting them, Victoria Beyer’s comprehensive Introduction to Watercolor Painting is a realistic approach to the subject matter. At the same time, classes like Elyse Dodge’s Acrylic Landscapes: Reimagining Mountains as Polygons and Luiza Niechoda’s Acrylic Painting Masterclass: Explore Color & Abstract Landscape Painting offer abstract perspectives.

You can also learn to draw landscapes in two different ways. With the instruction of Sam Gillett, you’ll understand how to sketch a valley, a river, and a house using freehand perspective. His course, aptly titled Freehand Perspective Drawing for Beginners: Architecture and Landscapes, will have you throw out the reference photo and draw using guidelines and intuition. Demi Lang, in contrast, depicts the urban landscape in her beloved course Architectural Illustration for Everyone: Draw Buildings in Ink and Colored Pencil using precision and fine, exacting details.

These classes are only available through My Modern Met Academy. Enroll in them today.

Carry on the long tradition of landscape art when you enroll in these drawing and painting classes on My Modern Met Academy.

Introduction to Watercolor Painting

Learn all the skills necessary to begin using watercolor paint. Discover everything from wet-on-wet to dry brushing, and create two watercolor paintings—a landscape and a still life. Enroll here.

Acrylic Landscapes: Reimagining Mountains as Polygons

Transform majestic mountains into colorful, low-poly forms with the help of contemporary acrylic painter Elyse Dodge. Enroll here.

Acrylic Painting Masterclass: Explore Color & Abstract Landscape Painting

Dive into contemporary landscape painting using acrylics with artist Luiza Niechoda. Enroll here.

Freehand Perspective Drawing for Beginners: Architecture and Landscapes

Throw out the reference photo and start sketching beautiful landscapes and architecture when you master the art of freehand perspective. Enroll here.

Architectural Illustration for Everyone: Draw Buildings in Ink and Colored Pencil

Master the art of architectural illustration with Demi Lang. Enroll here.

