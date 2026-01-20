Home / Classes / Academy

Cozy up With a Winter Craft When You Enroll in an Online Class

By Sara Barnes on January 20, 2026

Craft Classes on My Modern Met Academy

If you’re in the Northern hemisphere, you’re likely bundled up in a scarf and pulling on your parka. Or, at the very least, you’re wearing a sweater when you leave the house. With such frigid temperatures, it’s always nice to curl up on your couch with a cozy craft. Get started on a new project with the help of expert instructors when you enroll in an online craft class on My Modern Met Academy.

Looking for an excuse to buy that colorful yarn you always see at the craft store? Khara Plicanic shows you how to fashion a yarn-fringe bag that you can rock all year round. Called Crochet Crash Course: Fiesta Fringe Bag, she demonstrates beginner-friendly techniques and how you can turn multiple crocheted pieces into a fun cross-body bag. In addition to crochet, you’ll learn some macrame-inspired approaches to attach the bag’s hardware.

Maybe you’ve got a big stash of DMC thread, fabric, and embroidery hoops at the ready. In that case, explore hand embroidery in two different ways: with printed photography and mixed media. Intermediate Embroidery: Getting Creative with Printed Fabrics with Floor Giebels will show you how to digitally create images, print them, and then use embroidery to enhance the color and texture of the photo.

While Giebels focuses on fabrics, Maria Zamyatina incorporates watercolor paint with her stitching. Her courseMixed Media Thread Painting: Learn to Embroider Your Travel Memories, invites you to recall a trip and incorporate it into an original piece of hoop art. Throughout the class, she’ll take you step by step on how marry the two media to great effect.

Get crafty when you enroll in the classes that are only available through My Modern Met Academy.

In Crochet Crash Course: Fiesta Fringe Bag, you’ll learn to make a yarn-fringe bag that you can rock all year round.

In that case, try a hand embroidery class. Intermediate Embroidery: Getting Creative with Printed Fabrics will show you how to digitally create images, print them, and then use embroidery to enhance the color and texture of the photo.

Maria Zamyatina incorporates watercolor paint with her stitching. Her course, Mixed Media Thread Painting: Learn to Embroider Your Travel Memories, invites you to recall a trip and incorporate it into an original piece of hoop art.

All classes are available on My Modern Met Academy.

 

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met, Manager of My Modern Met Store, and co-host of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled "Embroidered Life" that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes
My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.