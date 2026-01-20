Cozy up With a Winter Craft When You Enroll in an Online Class

If you’re in the Northern hemisphere, you’re likely bundled up in a scarf and pulling on your parka. Or, at the very least, you’re wearing a sweater when you leave the house. With such frigid temperatures, it’s always nice to curl up on your couch with a cozy craft. Get started on a new project with the help of expert instructors when you enroll in an online craft class on My Modern Met Academy.

Looking for an excuse to buy that colorful yarn you always see at the craft store? Khara Plicanic shows you how to fashion a yarn-fringe bag that you can rock all year round. Called Crochet Crash Course: Fiesta Fringe Bag, she demonstrates beginner-friendly techniques and how you can turn multiple crocheted pieces into a fun cross-body bag. In addition to crochet, you’ll learn some macrame-inspired approaches to attach the bag’s hardware.

Maybe you’ve got a big stash of DMC thread, fabric, and embroidery hoops at the ready. In that case, explore hand embroidery in two different ways: with printed photography and mixed media. Intermediate Embroidery: Getting Creative with Printed Fabrics with Floor Giebels will show you how to digitally create images, print them, and then use embroidery to enhance the color and texture of the photo.

While Giebels focuses on fabrics, Maria Zamyatina incorporates watercolor paint with her stitching. Her course, Mixed Media Thread Painting: Learn to Embroider Your Travel Memories, invites you to recall a trip and incorporate it into an original piece of hoop art. Throughout the class, she’ll take you step by step on how marry the two media to great effect.

