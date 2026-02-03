Home / Classes / Academy

Realism or Abstraction? You Don’t Have To Choose in This Online Art Class

By Sara Barnes on February 3, 2026

Abstract Realism by Dimitra Milan

When thinking about artistic styles, realism and abstraction are at opposite ends of the spectrum. One is representational while the other prizes emotional impact. It might seem like you have to choose one or the other when working on a piece of art, but not according to Dimitra Milan. She has a style she’s coined “abstract realism,” which combines elements of both approaches to create a cohesive image. The result is stunning, as tight rendering and beautiful fields of color collide. Now, you can learn her secrets in her course, Abstract Realism: Introduction to Mixed Media Painting.

The class is available only on My Modern Met Academy, our e-learning platform. Clocking in at a little over an hour, Milan demonstrates techniques that will have you creating your own mixed-media art. She begins the class by reviewing supplies (including acrylic paint, ink, and drawing tools) and then shows you how to produce an abstract background with them. That’s right—no blank canvas here. You’ll create bursts of color using ink, allowing it to express your inner world.

With the background done and dried, Milan marches on toward the realistic part of the class. She shows how to draw a fox on top of the inky array, eventually using acrylic paint to give the portrait depth and dimensionality. The subject comes to life, and the finished piece shows how the two seemingly disparate approaches can elevate each other in exciting ways.

Check out some scenes from Abstract Realism: Introduction to Mixed Media Painting below. Then, enroll in the course on My Modern Met Academy, where you can watch it as often as you like and from anywhere in the world.

Artist Dimitria Milan combines elements of abstraction and realism in her ethereal artwork.

Abstract Realism by Dimitra Milan

Now, you can learn her secrets in her course, Abstract Realism: Introduction to Mixed Media Painting.

Abstract Realism by Dimitra Milan

Clocking in at a little over an hour, Milan demonstrates techniques that will have you creating your own mixed-media art.

Abstract Realism by Dimitra Milan

Abstract Realism by Dimitra Milan

You’ll create bursts of color using ink, allowing it to express your inner world. With the background done and dried, Milan marches on toward the realistic part of the class.

Abstract Realism by Dimitra Milan

She shows how to draw a fox on top of the inky array, eventually using acrylic paint to give the portrait depth and dimensionality.

Abstract Realism by Dimitra Milan

The subject comes to life, and the finished piece shows how the two seemingly disparate approaches can elevate each other in exciting ways.

Abstract Realism by Dimitra Milan

Abstract Realism by Dimitra Milan

Watch the trailer for a peek into the class.

