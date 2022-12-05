Stunning Winners of the 2022 Landscape Photographer of the Year Contest

Grandi's incredible visuals are the fruit of hard work and the photographer's ability to bring his vision to life. Each landscape begins as a sketch, which Grandi then photographs and manipulates to achieve the final look. The results are dreamy photos that elevate the landscape to fine art.
Martin Broen‘s image of a cenote in Mexico won him the honor of having the best single photograph in the competition. Taken in the Caterpillar Cave System, Broen's photo shows a lone diver shining a light inside the flooded cave. Several photographers were also singled out for special awards. The best black and white, abstract aerial, and seascape photographs are just some of the categories covered.
Over 3,800 images from around the world were entered into the competition and the winners reflect this. China, the Netherlands, France, and Japan are just some of the nations represented by the winning photographers.
“It’s been a pleasure to immerse myself in these pictures and it's a constant reminder what kind of dedication our entrants bring to the act of photographing,” says David Burnett, co-founder of Contact Press Images and a competition judge. “The wet, the cold, and long strenuous hikes to find a perfect location—all this is buried inside the heart of these pictures. My admiration for my fellow photographers only grows each year I help judge these awards.”
All of the winning images, as well as the Top 101 photos of the contest, will see their work featured in this year's award book, which is now available for purchase.
The International Landscape Photographer of the Year competition has announced the winners of its ninth annual contest.
“Flooded Cave” by Martin Broen (USA). Winner, International Landscape Photograph of the Year.
“Under the Rainbow” by Tony Wang (China). Runner-Up, International Landscape Photographer of the Year.
“Dusk of the Alpine E” by Mitja Kobal (Austria). Runner-Up, International Landscape Photograph of the Year.
“The Network” by Gheorghe Popa (Romania). The Abstract Aerial Award 2022.
Over 3,800 photos from around the world were entered into the contest.
“The Old Tree” by Jose D. Riquelme (Spain). The Amazing Cloud Award 2022.
“Unyielding Life” by Tony Wang (China). Runner-Up, International Landscape Photographer of the Year.
“Sun in the Winter” by Max Rive (Netherlands). Third Place, International Landscape Photographer of the Year.
Benjamin Briones Grandi of Chile was named International Landscape Photographer of the Year for his portfolio of work.
“Conversion” by Benjamin Briones Grandi (Chile). Winner, International Landscape Photographer of the Year.
“Paternidad” by Benjamin Briones Grandi (Chile). Winner, International Landscape Photographer of the Year.
All of the winning images are featured in the competition book, which is now available for purchase online.
“Unyielding Life” by Max Rive (Netherlands). Third Place, International Landscape Photographer of the Year.
“Project Green Glow” by Daniel Laan (Netherlands). The Black & White Award 2022
“Lost Sea” by Julien Delaval (France). The Seascape Award 2022.
“Frozen” by Koki Dote (Japan). The Snow & Ice Award 2022.
International Landscape Photographer of the Year: Website
My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by International Landscape Photographer of the Year.