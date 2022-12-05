Stunning Winners of the 2022 Landscape Photographer of the Year Contest

The winners of the ninth annual International Landscape Photographer of the Year competition have been announced and the results are spectacular. Chile's Benjamin Briones Grandi was named the International Landscape Photographer of the Year thanks to his extraordinary portfolio of imagery.

Grandi's incredible visuals are the fruit of hard work and the photographer's ability to bring his vision to life. Each landscape begins as a sketch, which Grandi then photographs and manipulates to achieve the final look. The results are dreamy photos that elevate the landscape to fine art.

Martin Broen‘s image of a cenote in Mexico won him the honor of having the best single photograph in the competition. Taken in the Caterpillar Cave System, Broen's photo shows a lone diver shining a light inside the flooded cave. Several photographers were also singled out for special awards. The best black and white, abstract aerial, and seascape photographs are just some of the categories covered.

Over 3,800 images from around the world were entered into the competition and the winners reflect this. China, the Netherlands, France, and Japan are just some of the nations represented by the winning photographers.

“It’s been a pleasure to immerse myself in these pictures and it's a constant reminder what kind of dedication our entrants bring to the act of photographing,” says David Burnett, co-founder of Contact Press Images and a competition judge. “The wet, the cold, and long strenuous hikes to find a perfect location—all this is buried inside the heart of these pictures. My admiration for my fellow photographers only grows each year I help judge these awards.”

All of the winning images, as well as the Top 101 photos of the contest, will see their work featured in this year's award book, which is now available for purchase.

