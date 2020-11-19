Home / Photography / Landscape Photography

20 Incredible Winning Images From the 2020 International Landscape Photographer of the Year Contest

By Jessica Stewart on November 19, 2020
Northern Lights in Tromsø Norway

Magical Night, Norway, Tromsø by Kelvin Yuen (Hong Kong). Winner, International Landscape Photographer the Year

For the seventh year, the International Landscape Photographer of the Year competition highlights the beauty of our environment. Over 3,800 breathtaking images flooded in from photographers around the world, giving the judges a tough decision. In the end, it was 24-year-old photographer Kelvin Yuen from Hong Kong who was named International Landscape Photographer of the Year for his strong portfolio.

Yuen took up photography just six years ago, which makes his win even more impressive. His landscape photography has provided a new creative outlet outside of the urban environment in which he grew up. “What I like the most about landscape photography is that it gives me a chance to understand myself,” he shares. “Working outdoors, I need to deal with many uncertain conditions—for example, shooting without sleeping, shooting inside a storm, exploring areas without a path, and even dealing with a car that gets stuck! These challenges have improved my problem-solving skills and give me an opportunity to reach a place I never expected I could in my life. In the future, I will continue creating different perspectives, both around the world and here at home in Hong Kong. I want to use my personal style to show the nature side of Hong Kong, because it’s not just a city.”

The second biggest award, which goes to the photographer who shot the single best image, was given to German photographer Kai Hornung. His sprawling aerial image of the Icelandic highlands caught the eyes of the judges, which is even more impressive when one considers that photography is not his full-time job. Hornung considers himself a semi-professional photographer and spends his days working as a human resources consultant in the finance industry.

“Landscape photography combines the joy of the outdoors and being creative. And creativity is of vital importance for me,” Hornung shares. “Within the last four years, landscape photography has become my main creative outlet. It gives me a chance to slow down and remove myself from the sometimes hectic everyday life. For this, I am incredibly grateful.”

All of the winners, which also include photographers from five special category awards, will split a prize pool that includes a $10,000 cash prize. In addition, the winners and top 101 photographers now have their work included in an eBook that is available for free download from the competition's website.

Fall in love with the natural world thanks to the winners of the 2020 International Landscape Photographer of the Year contest.

Capitol Reef National Park

Mars, Utah, Capitol Reef National Park by Kelvin Yuen (Hong Kong). Winner, International Landscape Photographer the Year

New Mexican Badlands

Interstellar, New Mexican badlands, SW USA by Joshua Snow (USA). 2nd Place, International Landscape Photographer the Year

Vilyuchik stratovolcano with yellow rhododendrons in the foreground

The life and the Volcano, Vilyuchik stratovolcano with yellow rhododendrons in the foreground, Kamchatka, Russia. by Isabella Tabacchi (Italy). 3rd Place, International Landscape Photographer the Year

Highlands of Iceland

Life Stream, Highlands, Iceland by Kai Hornung (Germany). 1st Place, International Landscape Photograph of the Year

Moon Over Ijen Volcano in Indonesia

Moon goes down, Ijen volcano, Java island, Indonesia by Miller Yao. Top 100 Photos, International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Iceberg Reflecting in the Water in Greenland

Evening Refection, Iceberg Alley Scoresby Sund, Eastern Greenland by Christopher Anderson. Top 100 Photos, International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Ibex Dunes in Death Valley

Ibex Dunes, Death Valley National Park, California, USA by Evan Will (Canada). Winner, Incredible Horizon Award

Sunset in Hanksville Utah

Hanksville Utah Sunset, Hanksville, Utah by Allred Chance (USA). 3rd Place, International Landscape Photograph of the Year

Storm Over Field in Kansas

Chaos over Kansas, Winona, Kansas, United States by Frédéric Couzinier. Top 100 Photos, International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Aerial View of Cuejdel Lake in Romania in Winter

Yin and Yang, aerial view of Cuejdel Lake in Romania by Gheorghe Popa (Romania). Winner, Amazing Aerial Award.

View to the Stars from Inside a Cave

Frozen Wave, Canadian Rocky by Chung Hu. Top 100 Photos, International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Night Sky in India

Spinning Time, Sohra, Mehgalaya, India by Himadri Bhuyan (India). Winner, Night Sky Award

Stetind in Northern Norway

Stetind, Nordland, Northern Norway by Hong Jen Chiang (Taiwan). Winner, Snow & Ice Award

Aerial View of Lomangnupur Mountain in Iceland

Coexistence, Near Lomangnupur Mountain, Southern Iceland by Dipanjan Pal (India). 2nd Place, International Landscape Photograph of the Year

Mt. Diablo Foothills in California

Morning Majesty, Mt. Diablo foothills, California by Jim Hildreth. Top 100 Photos, International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Lyngen Alps in Northern Norway

Blue hour scenery, Lyngen Alps, Troms, Northern Norway by Klaus Axelsen. Top 100 Photos, International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Tree Wrapping Around Bamboo in the Forest

Finding a Way, Gochang, South Korea by Nate Merz. Top 100 Photos, International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Morton National Park in Australia

Primordial Echoes, Morton National Park, NSW, Australia by Grant Galbraith (Australia). Winner, Dark and Moody Award

Plant Sprouting Surrounded by Dry Earth

Sprout, Fremont, Bay Area, California by Shashank Khanna. Top 100 Photos, International Landscape Photographer of the Year

International Landscape Photographer of the Year: Website | Facebook | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by International Landscape Photographer of the Year.

