20 Incredible Winning Images From the 2020 International Landscape Photographer of the Year Contest

For the seventh year, the International Landscape Photographer of the Year competition highlights the beauty of our environment. Over 3,800 breathtaking images flooded in from photographers around the world, giving the judges a tough decision. In the end, it was 24-year-old photographer Kelvin Yuen from Hong Kong who was named International Landscape Photographer of the Year for his strong portfolio.

Yuen took up photography just six years ago, which makes his win even more impressive. His landscape photography has provided a new creative outlet outside of the urban environment in which he grew up. “What I like the most about landscape photography is that it gives me a chance to understand myself,” he shares. “Working outdoors, I need to deal with many uncertain conditions—for example, shooting without sleeping, shooting inside a storm, exploring areas without a path, and even dealing with a car that gets stuck! These challenges have improved my problem-solving skills and give me an opportunity to reach a place I never expected I could in my life. In the future, I will continue creating different perspectives, both around the world and here at home in Hong Kong. I want to use my personal style to show the nature side of Hong Kong, because it’s not just a city.”

The second biggest award, which goes to the photographer who shot the single best image, was given to German photographer Kai Hornung. His sprawling aerial image of the Icelandic highlands caught the eyes of the judges, which is even more impressive when one considers that photography is not his full-time job. Hornung considers himself a semi-professional photographer and spends his days working as a human resources consultant in the finance industry.

“Landscape photography combines the joy of the outdoors and being creative. And creativity is of vital importance for me,” Hornung shares. “Within the last four years, landscape photography has become my main creative outlet. It gives me a chance to slow down and remove myself from the sometimes hectic everyday life. For this, I am incredibly grateful.”

All of the winners, which also include photographers from five special category awards, will split a prize pool that includes a $10,000 cash prize. In addition, the winners and top 101 photographers now have their work included in an eBook that is available for free download from the competition's website.

Fall in love with the natural world thanks to the winners of the 2020 International Landscape Photographer of the Year contest.

