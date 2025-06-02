Home / Design

Latvia’s Passports Are a Stunning Ode to the Country’s Natural Environment

By Jessica Stewart on June 2, 2025

PMLP

When Latvia revamped its passports in 2024, the country was looking to upgrade the document's security and anti-counterfeiting measures. And to do so, they took an artistic design route that is a walk through the Baltic country's landscape. Now, citizens of the country can travel with a piece of art right in their pocket.

“The new model passport is a hymn to the beautiful nature of Latvia,” shares Maira Roze, the head of the Office of Citizenship and Migration Affairs, in a statement about the new passport. “When traveling abroad with the new passport, each of us can take Latvian nature with us in the form of a safe, reliable passport.”

The passport is designed to be a journey through Latvia's seasonal diversity. Nature imagery by photographer Andris Eglītis illustrates the pages, and really comes to life under UV light, when hidden elements emerge. But using different imagery on each page isn't just an aesthetic choice; it also makes it quite difficult to produce a counterfeit.

Symbols of Latvia—including its coat of arms, flag, and national anthem—are scattered throughout the passport, as are further representations of nature. Cranes, which are birds common to Latvia, are a unifying factor across the pages of the document, representing the concept of departure and repatriation. Overall, 20 different birds are represented on the passport's pages.

For security purposes, the passport features UV printing, holographic strips, multi-laser images, a brightly colored passport photo, and an optically variable ink function that is printed as an oak leaf, which appears in different colors. All of these features come together to make Latvia a country with one of the most secure and aesthetically pleasing passports.

Latvia revamped its passports.

PMLPPMLP

The new passport, launched in February 2024, is an ode to Latvia's stunning natural beauty, featuring different images on each page.

PMLP

PMLP

Under UV light, the pages transform into something even more spectacular.

PMLP

PMLP

Veridos

Veridos

The UV light, along with holographic strips and specialized printing techniques, increases the travel document's security.

PMLP

PMLP

PMLP

All of these design decisions enable Latvia's citizens to securely travel with a piece of art in their pocket.

Source: The new passport – Latvian nature and innovative anti-counterfeiting solutions

Related Articles:

World Map Reveals the Top Tourist Attraction of Every Country

New Canadian Passport Reveals Spectacular Designs Under UV Black Light

Switzerland’s New Passports Celebrate the Country’s Renowned Graphic Design and Landscape

World Happiness Report Releases 2024 List of “Happiest Countries in the World” and Finland Is #1 Again

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Staff Editor and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book "Street Art Stories Roma" and most recently contributed to "Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini." You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
Read all posts from Jessica Stewart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Melissa de Nobrega
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Demi Lang
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Nitika Ale
Dimitra Milan
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Watch Japan’s Fastest Mochi Master Make the Traditional Delicacies at Lightning Speed
Stunning Spa in Rome Offers Modern Take On an Ancient Bathing Ritual
You Can Sip and “Travel” in This Immersive Cocktail Experience Inspired by the Golden Age of Aviation
You Can Visit This Eternal Flame Flickering Under a Waterfall
London Hotel Serves Afternoon Tea Featuring Cakes Inspired by Hokusai’s Iconic Woodblock Prints
New Frida Kahlo Museum Honoring the Artist’s Family Life To Open in Mexico City

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation Launches Cruise To Set Sail Across All 5 Great Lakes
Charming Observatory Is Disguised as R2-D2 to Welcome Star Wars Lovers in Spain
The Ritual of the Voladores: An Ancestral Ceremony Performed by Daring “Flying Men” in Mexico
Designer Invents Flying “Superbike” and Takes It for a Ride in the Sky
This Japanese Airport Hasn’t Lost a Bag In 30 Years—Here’s How
Watch How the “Explosion of the Cart” Unleashes a Fiery Easter Tradition in Italy

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.