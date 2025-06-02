Latvia’s Passports Are a Stunning Ode to the Country’s Natural Environment

When Latvia revamped its passports in 2024, the country was looking to upgrade the document's security and anti-counterfeiting measures. And to do so, they took an artistic design route that is a walk through the Baltic country's landscape. Now, citizens of the country can travel with a piece of art right in their pocket.

“The new model passport is a hymn to the beautiful nature of Latvia,” shares Maira Roze, the head of the Office of Citizenship and Migration Affairs, in a statement about the new passport. “When traveling abroad with the new passport, each of us can take Latvian nature with us in the form of a safe, reliable passport.”

The passport is designed to be a journey through Latvia's seasonal diversity. Nature imagery by photographer Andris Eglītis illustrates the pages, and really comes to life under UV light, when hidden elements emerge. But using different imagery on each page isn't just an aesthetic choice; it also makes it quite difficult to produce a counterfeit.

Symbols of Latvia—including its coat of arms, flag, and national anthem—are scattered throughout the passport, as are further representations of nature. Cranes, which are birds common to Latvia, are a unifying factor across the pages of the document, representing the concept of departure and repatriation. Overall, 20 different birds are represented on the passport's pages.

For security purposes, the passport features UV printing, holographic strips, multi-laser images, a brightly colored passport photo, and an optically variable ink function that is printed as an oak leaf, which appears in different colors. All of these features come together to make Latvia a country with one of the most secure and aesthetically pleasing passports.

Latvia revamped its passports.

The new passport, launched in February 2024, is an ode to Latvia's stunning natural beauty, featuring different images on each page.

Under UV light, the pages transform into something even more spectacular.

The UV light, along with holographic strips and specialized printing techniques, increases the travel document's security.

All of these design decisions enable Latvia's citizens to securely travel with a piece of art in their pocket.

