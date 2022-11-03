Home / Inspiring

61-Year-Old Mom Models Her Son’s Fashion Brand and Goes Viral

By Regina Sienra on November 3, 2022

There's no limit to what a mom would do for her children; and for Laverne Terry, that includes becoming a fashion model. The 61-year-old woman is the mother of designer Travis Terry, founder of IEMBE, and she became an overnight sensation after starring in one of her son's campaigns. While she was brought on as a substitute for the designer's sister, who usually appeared in his shoots, she has since become the face of the brand due to her amazing modeling capabilities.

On top of that, Terry has been there since the very beginning of IEMBE, as her son's biggest cheerleader. He started the brand in 2020, when he was just 23 years old. In need of a bag for a spring break trip, he decided to create his own company. He took a job at a local deli to save the funds needed for his brand-new business. Soon enough, Travis was designing and making bags under the motto “You Define Luxury.”

The name of the company is based on the phrase “In my bag,” and truly encapsulates what the Terry family put into making this dream come true. “When you say the name, IEMBE, you’re saying those letters, I-M-B,” the designer told Today. “And the meaning is really just trying to motivate and let other people know to be confident in themselves, get to the bag, which means get money, and just go in and grind and focus.”

The road was especially hard for him, having lost his dad shortly after graduating and growing up in a poverty-stricken neighborhood in Hartford, Connecticut. “The neighborhood we came from, the kids that he grew around, a lot of them don’t make it out,” Laverne admits. Now, Travis has not only honored his parents—they are a pillar of IEMBE.

As for Laverne, she joins the ranks of other trailblazing female models over 60. Although she had no previous modeling experience, she nailed a Cardi B-inspired photoshoot and now has made it to a billboard in Times Square. “It’s like the best time of my life. I’m 61 now. I’ve never been as happy in my life,” she said. “Age is nothing but a number.”

