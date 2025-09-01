This Whimsical Merry-Go-Round Is a Work of Art Gliding With Childlike Wonder

The merry-go-round as we know it was invented some 200 years ago, and since then, these rides have delighted generations of children. Hoping to rekindle the 19th-century charm of the beloved carousel, Nantes-based production company La Machine has built a series of steampunk-looking, whimsical merry-go-rounds known as Les Machines de L’île (The Machines of the Island). Out of the five they've created, Le Manège d'Andrea (Andrea's Merry-go-round) is one of the most charming, making it part amusement park attraction, part work of art.

Le Manège d'Andrea was built in 1999 under the creative and technical vision of art director François Delarozière. The merry-go-round was conceived by Jean-Luc Courcoult, director of the French street theater company Royal de Luxe. The influence of prop and set design can be seen throughout the merry-go-round, creating a fantastical, all-encompassing experience with a practical basis.

“Here, we return to the tradition of fairground arts and carousels of the late 19th century. At that time, the elements were designed less as thrill machines than as true machines for traveling,” reads the company's press dossier.

The merry-go-round can sit 34 children aged between 2 and 11. It is 13 meters (42.6 feet) high and 13 meters in diameter, on a platform that covers 260 square meters (2,798 square feet). Inside, a wide array of animals, vessels, and animal-vessel hybrids welcome the children, with each featuring components that children can play with or engage with, such as levers, cranks, steering wheels, or pedals. Among this menagerie, kids will see a swan, a chameleon, a beetle, a gecko, an ostrich, a seahorse, a pegasus, and a balloon fish, as well as a boat and a carriage that lets out steam.

The figures in the merry-go-round are all handmade from wood, leather, glass, iron, feathers, steel, and copper, as well as many recycled pieces from old motorcycles. The marquee is constructed of carved wood and decorated with ten silkscreen prints. Each of these features images of travel and adventures, as if inspiring the children to let their imaginations run wild and picture themselves in these scenes.

Le Manège d'Andrea travels around France and other European countries such as Spain, Portugal, and Belgium, but it regularly returns to Nantes. Particularly, it can be found in the Parc des Chantiers, where he joins the other creations of La Machine. If you're in France, the merry-go-round will be at Parvis des Nefs from July 5 to November 2, 2025. To check the schedule and learn more about pricing, visit the Les Machines de L’île official website.

