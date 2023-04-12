Home / Art

Make Mixed-Media Masterpieces With These Drawing and Painting Supplies

By Sara Barnes on April 12, 2023
Abstract Realism Painting by Dimitra Milan

Combining multiple media into a single work of art opens up limitless creative possibilities. But figuring out how to do so—and seamlessly—is another story. That’s why it’s helpful to have some teacher-led instruction to get you started. Artist Dimitra Milan is perfect for the job. She teaches a course called Abstract Realism: Introduction to Mixed Media Painting in which she shares techniques to create your own piece of abstract realist art.

The intermediate-level course begins by showing you how to paint an abstract background using acrylic inks. Milan then demonstrate how to bring realism into the picture by drawing atop the piece and bringing it to life with acrylic paint and other inks. She ends with the piece's finishing touches.

To successfully complete the course—and continue your painting journey—you’ll need some supplies on hand. You’ll want to have a canvas or watercolor paper, a set of acrylic paint, a variety of high-flow acrylics, opaque acrylic inks, and paint brushes. For the drawing portion, make sure you have graphite pencils, acrylic markers, and a permanent black pen.

Grab your supplies and enroll in Abstract Realism: Introduction to Mixed Media Painting. It’s only available through My Modern Met Academy, our e-learning platform that will ignite your creativity. Know someone who would love this class as a gift? Give them a gift certificate to purchase this course.

Learn how to combine mixed media when you enroll in Dimitra Milan's course titled Abstract Realism: Introduction to Mixed Media Painting.

Abstract Realism Painting by Dimitra Milan

To successfully complete her course, make sure you have these supplies on hand:

 

Stretched Canvas

Canvas

Fixsmith | $25.99

 

Watercolor Paper

Watercolor Paper

Canson | $13.94

 

Acrylic Paint Set

Golden Acrylic Paints

Golden | $26.38

 

High-Flow Acrylic Paints

High Flow Acrylic Paint

Golden | $44.93

 

Opaque Acrylic Inks

Acrylic Ink

Daler Rowney | $38.99

 

Paint Brushes

Paint Brushes

BOSOBO | $7.59

 

Graphite Pencils

Graphite Pencil Set

Faber-Castell | $11.95

 

Acrylic Markers

Paint Marker Set

Posca | $19.97

 

Black Permanent Pen

Black Permanent Marker

Sharpie | $10.20

Milan's class is geared toward those with some knowledge of drawing and painting.

Dimitra Milan Online Art Class

She starts by sharing how she makes abstract backgrounds with her different supplies.

Dimitra Milan Online Art ClassAbstract Realism Painting by Dimitra Milan

She then draws on top of her piece…

Abstract Realism Painting by Dimitra Milan

Before seamlessly combining background and foreground.

Abstract Realism Painting by Dimitra MilanHow to Paint Online Classe

Get a peek into Abstract Realism: Introduction to Mixed Media Painting:

