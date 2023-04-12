Make Mixed-Media Masterpieces With These Drawing and Painting Supplies

Combining multiple media into a single work of art opens up limitless creative possibilities. But figuring out how to do so—and seamlessly—is another story. That’s why it’s helpful to have some teacher-led instruction to get you started. Artist Dimitra Milan is perfect for the job. She teaches a course called Abstract Realism: Introduction to Mixed Media Painting in which she shares techniques to create your own piece of abstract realist art.

The intermediate-level course begins by showing you how to paint an abstract background using acrylic inks. Milan then demonstrate how to bring realism into the picture by drawing atop the piece and bringing it to life with acrylic paint and other inks. She ends with the piece's finishing touches.

To successfully complete the course—and continue your painting journey—you’ll need some supplies on hand. You’ll want to have a canvas or watercolor paper, a set of acrylic paint, a variety of high-flow acrylics, opaque acrylic inks, and paint brushes. For the drawing portion, make sure you have graphite pencils, acrylic markers, and a permanent black pen.

Grab your supplies and enroll in Abstract Realism: Introduction to Mixed Media Painting. It’s only available through My Modern Met Academy, our e-learning platform that will ignite your creativity. Know someone who would love this class as a gift? Give them a gift certificate to purchase this course.

Milan's class is geared toward those with some knowledge of drawing and painting.

She starts by sharing how she makes abstract backgrounds with her different supplies.

She then draws on top of her piece…

Before seamlessly combining background and foreground.

Get a peek into Abstract Realism: Introduction to Mixed Media Painting:

