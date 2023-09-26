Discover Why People Love These Online Art Classes

At My Modern Met Academy, we strive to bring the best artists to your doorstep. Thanks to these online art classes, creatives can bring their knowledge and expertise into your home and help you grow. Whether you want to learn new painting techniques or pick up a few embroidery skills, there is plenty to learn.

But, as with any online purchase, it's always great to look at the reviews of previous students. That way, you know what to expect and can ensure that you are taking the time to enroll in a class that will meet your needs. So, we thought we'd give you a look at some of the most recent reviews for some of our classes. Check out what others are saying before you take the plunge.

Then, when you are ready, enroll today, and you can watch your class at your leisure. There's no time limit to finish these art classes, so you can stop and start or even watch lessons over as you see fit.

Here's what some of our students are saying about their online art classes with My Modern Met Academy.

I loved how calm, focused, clear and competent the instructor was. She really inspired me. Her technique and work really demonstrate her mastery of the subject. She delivers instruction, guidance and advice in a down-to-earth and simplistic manner that helped me understand as a beginner. – Amanda A.

Let illustrator Margherita Cole hold your hand as you get started with sketching. She teaches students how to break objects down into shapes that make them easy to draw. And then, together, you'll draw three different subjects and set yourself up for success in future drawing adventures.

Our teacher is a gem. So inspiring in her own work. She lays it out clearly. I took liberty to stop video and take more time in a particular area. The pace is quick and needs to be. I stop, go back, repeat and so forth. Very fun class. Really freeing me up to the mystery. – Arina I.

In our most popular painting class, people love the way that Nitika Alè helps them loosen up their style and get comfortable being “messy.” This is definitely a course to watch more than once, as students noted that they benefited from rewatching lessons.

I love Dimitra's kind, friendly demeanor when teaching. The steps are clearly articulated with emphasis on being in the present moment/having fun which I think is so important! – Amanda B.

Students love the way Dimitra Milan's mixed media techniques get them thinking about their art in a new way. And, the easy technique works for creatives of all skill levels, making it the perfect class for new artists as well as professionals.

I loved that this class started with basics as a foundation to grow. I am very new to photography and using a camera, so hearing what equipment Belinda would use or having that exposure cheat sheet was just what I needed. I feel like practicing the groundwork she has laid will allow me to grow through practice. – Jodie S.

You don't need to be a professional photographer to enjoy pet photographer Belinda Richard's class. Her clear instruction style takes you from start to finish and even shows you how to get a great photo of your pooch using your smartphone.

I enjoyed this course and learned several new techniques and tips for methods I already knew. Maria is a thorough and sympathetic instructor and is easy to understand. She offers lots of reassurance and encourages personalization and verbally adds information about methods that she is not actively demonstrating. I recommend this course. – Kathleen M.

Maria Zamyatina helps you up your embroidery in her fun class. By giving you suggestions to build upon, you can then take your skills and apply them to any new project that you have.

