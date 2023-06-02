Home / Creative Products / Toys

LEGOLAND Unveils Life-Size Ferrari Made From Over 380,000 LEGO Bricks

By Margherita Cole on June 2, 2023
Life SIze Ferrari Sculpture Out of LEGO Bricks

Few cars are as iconic as a red Ferrari. Many children grow up with toy models of this stunning automobile. Now, LEGOLAND is bringing another way for children and adults alike to enjoy the design of these Italian cars. A new exhibit at the LEGOLAND Billund Resort in Denmark called Build and Race features a lifesize replica of the Ferrari Monza SP1, which is constructed from 383,610 LEGO bricks.

The amazing sculpture bears an uncanny resemblance to the real thing. However, unlike the actual car, this version sports a unique ridged texture as a result of the thousands of stacked bricks. The hood, lights, and even the controls are made from LEGOs. A genuine steering wheel and set of rubber tires bring the piece to life. Due to the number of elements involved, it's no surprise that the installation weighs over 2,900 pounds.

In addition to sharing this stunning piece of design, the Build and Race exhibit also includes interactive attractions for guests to make their own LEGO Ferrari—but on a much smaller scale. LEGOLAND will even scan the amateur cars and place them on a virtual version of the Ferrari Fiorano test track. This exhibit opened in Denmark on May 18, and will be opening at the British LEGOLAND in summer 2023.

LEGOLAND Denmark unveiled an incredible new installation.

Life SIze Ferrari Sculpture Out of LEGO Bricks

A life-size replica of the Ferrari Monza SP1 was put on display.

Life SIze Ferrari Sculpture Out of LEGO Bricks

It is made from 383,610 LEGO bricks and weighs 2,954 pounds.

Life SIze Ferrari Sculpture Out of LEGO Bricks

It is part of the Build and Race exhibition at the Billund Resort LEGOLAND. The attraction will come to British LEGOLAND in summer 2023.

Life SIze Ferrari Sculpture Out of LEGO Bricks

LEGOLAND: Website
h/t: [designboom]

All images via Ferrari and LEGOLAND Denmark.

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. She wrote and illustrated an instructional art book about how to draw cartoons titled 'Cartooning Made Easy: Circle, Triangle, Square' that was published by Walter Foster in 2022.

