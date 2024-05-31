Home / Creative Products / Toys

LEGO Finally Releases Long-Anticipated ’Zelda‘ Set Gamers Will Love

By Regina Sienra on May 31, 2024
The Legend of Zelda Lego set featuring Link

After years of waiting, a match made in fan-heaven has finally happened. LEGO and Nintendo have come together for The Legend of Zelda LEGO set. The collaboration not only represents a crossover between two beloved pop culture institutions, but it is also a unique tribute to the video game franchise. As if its announcement wasn't exciting enough, this 2,500-piece model is actually two sets in one, allowing you to build it in one of two different ways.

The Legend of Zelda Great Deku Tree LEGO set gives a nod to two different games—Ocarina of Time (1998) and Breath of the Wild (2017), which will appeal to a good chunk of Link and co.'s multigenerational fan base. The set puts the spotlight on The Great Deku Tree, the fatherly guardian of the forest. In addition to the tree, the set includes key sceneries from both installments, like Link’s House from Ocarina of Time and the Master Sword pedestal from Breath of the Wild, regardless of the version you choose to build.

In the Ocarina of Time version, the great deity of the Kokiri Forest boasts lush green foliage, with an interior inspired by the dungeon within the tree from the game. It also contains a cleverly designed Skulltula, an enemy from the games, that descends into its depths of the tree. Meanwhile, the Breath of the Wild variant offers a charming interactive feature. Adorned in vibrant pink blossoms, the Great Deku Tree's face can be moved by simply pressing a lever. Builders can also animate the tree's expressive eyebrows and mouth by adjusting the branches.

A Legend of Zelda LEGO set wouldn't be complete without its world-famous protagonists. That's why the designers have included four minifigures—two for each version. The Ocarina of Time figures are Link and Young Link, dressed in his iconic green outfit. For Breath of the Wild, the LEGO set features Link and Zelda in their sky blue attires. Since this universe is filled with interesting beings, the set also includes some buildable creatures such as Hestu the Korok, several smaller Koroks, Deku Babas, Navi the Fairy, and the Deku Sprout.

“I’m really thrilled that The Legend of Zelda is joining the world of LEGO bricks, which has spurred the creative impulses of so many people of all ages,” says Eiji Aonuma, producer of The Legend of Zelda series at Nintendo. “I can’t wait for everyone to get the chance to build this part of The Legend of Zelda world with their own hands.”

The Legend of Zelda Great Deku Tree LEGO set will come out on September 1, 2024. You can preorder it today on LEGO's website.

