Versatile 3-In-1 LEGO Set Can Be Built Into a Vintage Camera, Camcorder, or TV

By Margherita Cole on December 13, 2023
LEGO Retro Camera Set

Usually, the goal of a LEGO set is to create one structure or design. However, a new release gives users the option to construct three different objects from the same pieces. The LEGO Creator Retro Camera comes with 261 bricks that can be recombined to create a vintage-style camera (with film), a camcorder, or even a TV.

Photography enthusiasts are sure to get a kick out of the realistic 35mm film SLR camera design. It includes a large movable lens, and can even be loaded with LEGO film, and accessorized with a rainbow LEGO-printed wrist strap. The provided LEGO film rolls already have special moments captured, like a safari bus, a giraffe, and butterflies.

When users are done enjoying the retro camera, they can then take apart the object and repurpose the pieces into a something new. The same bricks can help builders make a camcorder with an articulating screen or a charming vintage television that has antennas at the top.

This set will be available for purchase for $19.99 via LEGO's website starting January 1, 2024.

New 3-in-1 LEGO set can be constructed into one of three models.

LEGO Retro Camera Set

The 261 pieces can be assembled into a retro camera with film.

LEGO Retro Camera Set

LEGO Retro Camera Set

LEGO Retro Camera Set

LEGO Retro Camera Set

The same LEGO bricks can then be repurposed to make a camcorder.

LEGO Retro Camera Set

LEGO Retro Camera Set

LEGO Retro Camera Set

LEGO Retro Camera Set

They can also be used to build a retro TV.

LEGO Retro Camera Set

LEGO Retro Camera Set

LEGO Retro Camera Set

