Pharrell Williams Takes Diversity 'Over the Moon' With LEGO

By Shiori Chen on September 16, 2024
Over the Moon Pharrell Williams lego set

LEGO is set to launch Over the Moon, a new set created in collaboration with Pharrell Williams, on September 20. The Grammy Award-winning artist and producer, known for his work with The Neptunes, the Despicable Me franchise, and his recent hit single “Double Life,” has designed a 966-piece set featuring a black and gold space shuttle and a colorful jet stream.

The set incorporates elements that symbolize Williams’ passion for the boundless possibilities represented by space exploration.

“Growing up, I was obsessed with space and the infinite possibilities it represents,” Williams shares, explaining his inspiration for the LEGO set. “This partnership aims to inspire creativity and inclusivity.”

The unique aspect of Over the Moon is Williams’ choice to include 51 Minifigure heads, inspired by his desire to ensure that every builder feels represented. While the set features two minifigures—Williams and his wife, Helen Lasichanh—builders have the option to swap their heads with the “Phriends” abacus, which offers seven different skin tones and includes over 30 faces explicitly designed for this set. This makes Over the Moon the LEGO set with the broadest range of skin tone diversity ever included.

“The abacus was a beautiful opportunity for the LEGO Group and me to help open the doors for all humans—not just one kind. The minute that you put those bricks in your hand, and you decide to build with those pieces, you can make them into specifically anything you want,” Williams tells LEGO. “The abacus created this really beautiful opportunity for us to make sure this [set] felt like a welcome mat.”

As an African-American pioneer in the music and fashion industries, Williams has consistently pushed the boundaries of possibility. With his collaboration with LEGO, he intends for people of all ages to use play to express their creativity and expand their curiosity—qualities he credits as the building blocks of his success.

“With my LEGO Over the Moon set, I want everyone to feel seen and empowered to imagine their own stories. The spaceship is blasting off, and you’re in the pilot seat,” Williams explains.

The LEGO set contains other elements that represent Williams’ vision. The space shuttle, fitted with a golden canopy—a custom piece designed exclusively for the set—symbolizes the limitless power of imagination. The vibrant trail of orange, blue, green, and pink beneath the shuttle represents how imagination, creativity, and play empower us.

The artist’s collaboration with LEGO on Over the Moon aligns with the upcoming debut of the LEGO-animated film PIECE BY PIECE. Directed by Academy Award-winning filmmaker Morgan Neville, PIECE BY PIECE tells the story of Pharrell Williams’ life and is set to be released on October 11.

Over the Moon is now available for pre-order on LEGO's website for $109.99. It will be available to purchase in LEGO stores from September 20, 2024.

