Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Share Cute Portrait of Daughter Lilibet Celebrating Her First Birthday

By Margherita Cole on June 7, 2022
The UK celebrated Queen Elizabeth II's 70 years of service with the Platinum Jubilee last weekend. However, there was another important royal occasion that overlapped with the monarch's anniversary—the birthday of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's daughter, Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor. Born on June 4, 2021, in Santa Barbara, California, Lili turned one in her father's home country.

Prince Harry and Meghan celebrated their daughter's big day with a trip to Frogmore Cottage in Windsor, England, where they enjoyed a picnic outdoors. They also used the picturesque setting as a backdrop for a beautiful portrait of the toddler. Their friend and photographer Misan Harriman—who took other portraits of the Sussex family—captured Lili sitting on the lawn in a charming baby blue frock. With a delicate lace bow in her red hair, she seemed happy and at ease in the sunshine.

The picnic was attended by just close family and friends, including Lili’s 3-year-old brother, Archie. Everyone at the party savored a custom cake by Claire Ptak of London-based bakery Violet Cakes, who created Harry and Meghan's wedding cake in 2019. Additionally, people from around the world made over $100,000 in donations to the World Central Kitchen in honor of Lili’s birthday—a charity that Prince Harry and Meghan work with regularly.

