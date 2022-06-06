Prince Louis Had the Funniest Expressions at the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Pageant

How does Prince Louis manage to express every expression on the emoji keyboard in one sitting? Kid is gold! #PrinceLouis #JubileeCelebrations pic.twitter.com/P0xOdKzGmX — Sarah (@MissChief__) June 5, 2022

Queen Elizabeth II celebrated 7o years of service at the Platinum Jubilee Pageant this Sunday, June 5, 2022. And while the historic event revolved around the anniversary of the British monarch's ascension to the throne, there was another star in the midst of the celebrations—Prince Louis. The youngest child of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge was spotted in the balcony overlooking the procession of music and dance performances, and he was clearly having quite the experience at the event. The energetic 4-year-old was photographed in an array of hilarious expressions that people around the world found charming and relatable.

“How does Prince Louis manage to express every expression on the emoji keyboard in one sitting? Kid is gold!” said one Twitter user. Prince Louis sat beside his mother, Kate, who seemed to be having a great time watching the parade with her son. Excited by all of the activities, he was seen dancing in his seat, waving, and making all kinds of funny faces. “Prince Louis sees a lion costume in the Pageant and does his own little roar,” commented another account, with a video of Louis’ reacting to the lion character in the procession.

In addition to the numerous funny photos of the young royal, there were also many tender shots of Louis hugging his mother. “Gracefully parenting an energetic 4-year-old with the eyes of millions on her and looking this good?” a user says. While it's not easy for children to sit still for such long hours, Louis did a great job keeping the public entertained with his candid expressions.

Scroll down to see more of Louis’ funny faces and some of the best Twitter reactions to the young royal’s expressive antics.

Prince Louis won the internet with his appearance at the Platinum Jubilee Pageant.

Prince Louis dancing around at the Platinum Jubilee Pageant is quite simply iconic #PlatinumJubileePageant #HM70 #PlatinumJubilee pic.twitter.com/EUN7yRKswa — Rebecca Russell (@RMRussell29) June 5, 2022

Prince Louis sees a lion costume in the Pageant and does his own little roar.#PlatinumPageant #PlatinumJubilee #PlatinumJubileePageant pic.twitter.com/OtyzZUXRF4 — Royal Central (@RoyalCentral) June 5, 2022

The young royal was captured in an array of hilarious expressions.

He and his mother Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, were clearly having a great time.

Gracefully parenting an energetic 4 year old with the eyes of millions on her and looking THIS damn good? That’s our Duchess of Cambridge💅#PlatinumJubileePageant pic.twitter.com/TMZQ13M7zs — Belle (@RoyallyBelle_) June 5, 2022

Many people found Louis' emotiveness incredibly relatable and charming.

